China locks Myanmar border town over virus fears
BEIJING: a Chinese city close to the border with Myanmar imposed a lockdown after six cases of the coronavirus were reported on Wednesday – the first significant group of Covid-19 disclosed in almost two months.
Three asymptomatic cases in Ruili, a town of more than 210,000 inhabitants, have also been registered as Myanmar nationals, aged 24 to 28, according to health officials in Yunnan Province.
Ruili is a major crossing point from Muse to neighboring Myanmar, which has seen an escalation of unrest since the February 1 military coup, raising concerns that people will cross the border if violence escalates.
Yunnan health authorities in China on Wednesday warned they would “severely crack down on illegal border crossings and organizers or ports”, although they did not directly link the outbreak to irregular movements from Myanmar .
Ruili will also test all of its residents for the virus, and everyone will go into “home quarantine” for a week, an official notice said.
This means that residents must not leave their homes without “special reasons” and that only one member of each household can leave to buy basic necessities with permission.
Myanmar security forces have killed hundreds as they fight massive pro-democracy rallies across the country, demanding the restoration of the elected government.
The country’s borders remain closed to most foreigners and infections in recent months have been due to returning foreign nationals.
