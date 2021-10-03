World
China limits political control of internet giants in a bid to reduce reliance on the West – Times of India
BEIJING: The decision Communist Party strengthens political control over China the Internet giants and exploit their wealth to pay for its ambitions of reducing dependence on American and European technology.
Anti-monopoly and data security measures that began in late 2020 have rocked the industry, which thrived for two decades with little regulation. Investor nervousness slashed the total market value of the e-commerce platform by $ 1.3 trillion Ali Baba, game and social media operator Tencent, and other tech giants.
The party says the fight against monopolies will be a priority until 2025. It says competition will help create jobs and raise living standards.
President Xi JinpingAustralia’s government appears likely to stay the course even as economic growth suffers, say businessmen, lawyers and economists. The crackdown reflects Xi’s public focus on reviving the party’s “original mission” to lead economic and social development, said Steve Tsang, a Chinese policy scholar at the School of Oriental and African Studies in London. He said it could also help Xi politically if, as expected, he ran for a third five-year term as party leader.
Chinese leaders do not want to re-impose direct control of the economy but want private sector companies to align with ruling party plans, Lester said Ross, director of the Beijing office of the law firm WilmerHale.
“What worries them are the companies getting too big and too independent from the party,” Ross said.
