World

China launches global version of travel health certificate for its citizens online – Times of India

Photo of usama usama Send an email 3 hours ago
0 5 1 minute read

BEIJING: China launched the international version of its travel health certificate on the WeChat social media platform which will be available primarily to its citizens abroad, with the aim of facilitating their travel around the world.
Launched on Monday by the Consular Affairs Directorate of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the certificate includes nucleic acid and serum antibody test results, vaccine inoculation, and other information.
The app has an encrypted code to allow authorities to verify the holder’s personal information, according to the ministry.
From China Councillor of state and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang yi told reporters here on Sunday that in the near future, as more and more more countries agree on mutual recognition of health certificates with China, international travel could be facilitated.
The international travel health document will play a greater role in promoting a healthy, safe and orderly exchange of transnational personnel and provide Chinese citizens with a strong guarantee when traveling abroad, the China Global reported. Television Network (CGTN).
China has already offered mutual recognition of vaccines to the United States to allow people to travel between the two countries with vaccination certificates.
Beijing has currently granted emergency approval to four of its vaccines and plans to deploy 12 more pending World Health Organization (WHO) approval.
Observers say that once the WHO, which has so far approved Pfizer, Modern and AstraZeneca Vaccines, Expands Approval to Chinese and Indian Vaccines, Including Covaxin in Bharat Biotech, it could help restore international travel.

Source link

Photo of usama usama Send an email 3 hours ago
0 5 1 minute read
Show More
Photo of usama

usama

Related Articles

Global Vendor Neutral Archives Market to Reach $404 Million by 2027

2 hours ago

The European Parliament lifts the immunity of 3 Catalans, including Puigdemont

4 hours ago

A tale old and new as another royal bride breaks free

5 hours ago

China launches antivirus passport amid Covid pandemic – Times of India

6 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button