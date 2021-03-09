World
China launches global version of travel health certificate for its citizens online – Times of India
BEIJING: China launched the international version of its travel health certificate on the WeChat social media platform which will be available primarily to its citizens abroad, with the aim of facilitating their travel around the world.
Launched on Monday by the Consular Affairs Directorate of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the certificate includes nucleic acid and serum antibody test results, vaccine inoculation, and other information.
The app has an encrypted code to allow authorities to verify the holder’s personal information, according to the ministry.
From China Councillor of state and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang yi told reporters here on Sunday that in the near future, as more and more more countries agree on mutual recognition of health certificates with China, international travel could be facilitated.
The international travel health document will play a greater role in promoting a healthy, safe and orderly exchange of transnational personnel and provide Chinese citizens with a strong guarantee when traveling abroad, the China Global reported. Television Network (CGTN).
China has already offered mutual recognition of vaccines to the United States to allow people to travel between the two countries with vaccination certificates.
Beijing has currently granted emergency approval to four of its vaccines and plans to deploy 12 more pending World Health Organization (WHO) approval.
Observers say that once the WHO, which has so far approved Pfizer, Modern and AstraZeneca Vaccines, Expands Approval to Chinese and Indian Vaccines, Including Covaxin in Bharat Biotech, it could help restore international travel.
