China launches first Covid-19 vaccine in single injection: report – Times of India
BEIJING: China has given conditional approval for single dose of Covid-19 vaccine, claimed to be a rival of Johnson & Johnson’s one-jab shot cleared by the U.S. drug regulator on Sunday.
China’s first Ad5-nCoV Covid-19 vaccine rolled out Friday, government says Global Times reported on Sunday.
Phase I clinical trials for the vaccine began on March 16 last year, making it the world’s first Covid-19 vaccine candidate to enter clinical trials, he said.
It is the only single-dose Covid-19 vaccine that has received conditional approval for deployment in China, the report quoted last Friday by state broadcaster China Central Television (CCTV) reported.
People can achieve a desirable protective effect after 14 days of inoculation.
The protective effect can last for at least six months after a single dose inoculation and it can increase the immune response 10 to 20 times if the second dose is taken six months after the first, according to the report.
With this, the Chinese Medicines Regulator has approved five vaccines against the coronavirus, including Sinovac, Sinopharm, CanSinoBio and another by Wuhan Institute organic products.
One of the developers of the Ad5-nCoV vaccine said that the annual production capacity can reach 500 million doses, which means that 500 million people can be vaccinated in one year.
Phase I clinical trials of the vaccine began on March 16, 2020, making it the world's first Covid-19 vaccine candidate to enter clinical trials, according to the Global Times report.
Although China supplies its vaccines to different countries, none of them have been approved by the World Health Organization (WHO).
Ad5-nCoV vaccine is a recombinant adenovirus vector vaccine jointly developed by CanSino Biologics and researchers at the Institute of Military Medicine of the Academy of Military Sciences led by Chen Wei, infectious disease expert and researcher at the Institute of Medicine military. under the Academy of Military Sciences.
“We have data from six months to date to prove the vaccine’s effectiveness. People do not need to take another dose within the first six months after their first inoculation. What if the epidemic is not finished after six months? We also developed the vaccine so that its effect was enhanced even after six months, ”Chen said.
The US Food and Drug Administration On Saturday, approved Johnson and Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine, the third vaccine to be cleared to fight the pandemic that has claimed more than half a million lives in the country.
The vaccine is expected to be a cost effective alternative to Pfizer and Modern vaccines, and can be stored in a refrigerator instead of a freezer.
Trials have shown it to prevent serious illness but overall is 66% effective when moderate cases are included. The vaccine is manufactured by the Belgian company Janssen.
China has stepped up production of coronavirus vaccines as it seeks to vaccinate its 1.4 billion people and step up vaccine diplomacy to achieve strategic gains.
China last Friday welcomed India by providing more Covid-19 vaccines to a number of countries, downplaying reports that New Delhi has beaten Beijing in its vaccine diplomacy across the world.
Responding to a question on a report that said India has beaten China at its own game of vaccine diplomacy, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a press briefing, “We welcome the news. of that and hope to see more countries take action to deliver vaccines to the world. , especially developing countries, to contribute to the global response. ”
“China has overcome domestic difficulties to provide vaccines to other countries to a concrete extent,” he said, pointing to the need for China to vaccinate its 1.4 billion people.
He recalled that China had supplied vaccines to 53 countries and exported vaccines to 27 countries, while many of these countries had not yet received Chinese vaccines or the quantities promised.
