World
China launches antivirus passport amid Covid pandemic – Times of India
BEIJING: China launched health certificate program for Chinese international travelers, world leader in so-called antivirus passport plans.
The digital certificate, which shows a user’s immunization status and virus test results, is available to Chinese citizens through a program on the Chinese social media platform WeChat which launched on Monday.
The certificate is being deployed “to help promote global economic recovery and facilitate cross-border travel,” a spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry said.
However, although the certificate is for travel within and outside of China, it is currently only available to Chinese citizens and is not yet required.
There is also no indication that authorities in other countries will use it when Chinese travelers travel abroad.
Nevertheless, the certificate, which is also available in paper form, is considered to be the first in the world “antivirus passport“.
The United States and Great Britain are among the countries currently considering implementing similar permits.
The European Union is also working on a “green pass” for vaccines that would allow citizens to travel between member countries and abroad.
The Chinese program includes an encrypted QR code that allows each country to obtain information on the health of travelers, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported on Monday.
“QR health codes” in WeChat and other Chinese smartphone apps are already required to access domestic transportation and many public spaces in China.
Apps track a user’s location and produce a “green” code – synonymous with good health – if a user has not been in close contact with a confirmed case or has not traveled to an access point. viral.
But the system has raised privacy concerns and fears it marks an expansion of government oversight.
The digital certificate, which shows a user’s immunization status and virus test results, is available to Chinese citizens through a program on the Chinese social media platform WeChat which launched on Monday.
The certificate is being deployed “to help promote global economic recovery and facilitate cross-border travel,” a spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry said.
However, although the certificate is for travel within and outside of China, it is currently only available to Chinese citizens and is not yet required.
There is also no indication that authorities in other countries will use it when Chinese travelers travel abroad.
Nevertheless, the certificate, which is also available in paper form, is considered to be the first in the world “antivirus passport“.
The United States and Great Britain are among the countries currently considering implementing similar permits.
The European Union is also working on a “green pass” for vaccines that would allow citizens to travel between member countries and abroad.
The Chinese program includes an encrypted QR code that allows each country to obtain information on the health of travelers, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported on Monday.
“QR health codes” in WeChat and other Chinese smartphone apps are already required to access domestic transportation and many public spaces in China.
Apps track a user’s location and produce a “green” code – synonymous with good health – if a user has not been in close contact with a confirmed case or has not traveled to an access point. viral.
But the system has raised privacy concerns and fears it marks an expansion of government oversight.
Source link