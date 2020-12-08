China is ‘main military and economic threat’ in Asia, says US Secretary of Commerce – Times of India

Wilbur Ross (file photo)

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross on Tuesday reprimanded China for failing to comply with international trade rules and called Beijing the main military and economic threat in the Asian region.

Ross made the remarks during a speech at the Milken Institute’s Asian summit, CNBC reported.

“China continues to be both the biggest potential market and the main military and economic threat in the region,” Ross said.

The U.S. Secretary of Commerce said China was a good chunk of the list of U.S. entities that restricted business access to U.S. suppliers for national security reasons, adding that Beijing represented 210 of the 539 anti-dumping and countervailing orders imposed by the US.

Anti-dumping and countervailing duties are imposed on products suspected of being sold at an unfairly low price.

Chinese companies that have been put on the entity list include telecommunications giant Huawei.

Commenting on the recently signed comprehensive regional economic partnership between China and 14 other Asia-Pacific countries, Ross said the pact will not address “the most sensitive issues” in trade. These issues include subsidies to state-owned enterprises, intellectual property protection and equal market access, he said.

“It is essential that we continue to encourage freer and fairer trade everywhere while protecting our national security and economic interests,” he said. “The United States is actually the least protectionist large economy.”

China and the United States have been at odds since President Donald Trump took office on many issues, including trade, the Indo-Pacific, the coronavirus and the Uyghurs. Tensions between the two countries have intensified in recent times.

Over the past two years, the two countries have imposed retaliatory tariffs on their respective products, sparking a trade war that threatened the global economy.

The tariff fight ended this year when the two sides signed the “phase one” trade deal, which Ross said on Tuesday “deals with some of our bilateral issues.” Among other things, the agreement commits China to purchase at least $ 200 billion more in U.S. goods and services over two years – in 2020 and 2021 – in addition to its purchases in 2017.

Ross said China has since bought more than $ 23 billion worth of U.S. agricultural products – about 70% of the amount agreed for this year. However, China has bought “lesser percentages” of other items under the deal, he added.

“Now that China has announced its exit from the pandemic, we hope it will therefore meet the two-year phase one target,” Ross said.