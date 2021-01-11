China imposes tough restrictions to end Hebei outbreak

Officials are taking action to curb business amid concerns over travel for next month’s Lunar New Year holiday.

Mainland China reported its biggest daily increase in COVID-19 cases in more than five months, the country’s national health authority said on Monday, as new infections in Hebei province surrounding Beijing continued to rise. increase and disperse cases elsewhere.

Hebei accounted for 82 of the 85 new local infections reported on Jan. 10, the National Health Commission (NHC) said in a statement, with Liaoning Province also reporting two new cases and Beijing reporting one new case. The country also recorded 18 new infections imported from overseas.

The total number of new COVID-19 cases stood at 103, the highest since 127 cases were reported on July 30.

Katrina Yu of Al Jazeera, who is in Beijing, said the outbreak was “the most severe” in months and raised concern among officials ahead of a major national holiday.

“We are only a few months away from the Lunar New Year when hundreds of millions of people are expected to take trips across the country in order to spend the weeklong vacations with their families, so they are really desperate to have these. case, this epidemic, brought under control by then, ”she said.

460+ new #coronavirus cases reported in #China over the past week. The cities of Shijiazhuang and Xingtai, both a short drive from Beijing, are closed. Authorities say a second round of mass testing will start soon and essential workers will be tested every day. – Katrina Yu (@Katmyu) January 11, 2021

While the number of new cases reported is only a tiny fraction of what the country saw at the height of the outbreak in early 2020, it has been criticized that local authorities have acted too slowly to cope. to the epidemic, Yu said.

Shijiazhuang, the capital of Hebei, is now on lockdown, with people and vehicles banned from leaving the city and public transport suspended. A second wave of mass testing has started and all frontline workers, from bus drivers to medical staff, will need to undergo daily testing, she said.

Last week, three Hebei officials were fired due to flaws in their handling of the outbreak.

The cases have all been linked to a patient who was confirmed to have COVID-19 on January 2, but it is still unclear how the outbreak started.

Wangkui County, under the jurisdiction of Suihua City in Heilongjiang Province, reported eight new asymptomatic cases and decided on Monday to shut down all non-essential businesses, barred people from leaving the city, and blocked all unauthorized traffic. essential, state television also reported.

Every family in the county can ask a person to leave their home once every three days to purchase basic necessities, the report said.

The Hebei Road Authority said Monday that several sections of the province’s freeways have been closed for COVID-19 prevention and vehicles registered in Shijiazhuang and Xingtai will be asked to re-enter. The latter city has also reported cases of COVID-19 in recent days.

The NHC reported 76 new asymptomatic patients for the whole of mainland China, up from 27 a day earlier. Although these people are known to be carriers of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes the disease, China does not consider them to be “confirmed” cases because they do not show any symptoms.

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in mainland China now stands at 87,536, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.