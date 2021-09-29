World
China hopes Biden turns non-Cold War statement into action – Times of India
UNITED NATIONS: Chinese Ambassador to the UN on Tuesday expressed hope that President Joe Biden translates into action his statement that the United States does not intend to start a “new cold war” with China, saying it should avoid “a confrontational” and “provocative” approach. attacks on China. ”
“We sincerely hope that the United States will follow suit in truly abandoning the Cold War mentality, ”Zhang Jun said at a virtual press conference following the annual meeting of world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly, which ended on Monday.
“I believe that if the two sides walk towards each other, they will be able to see a healthy and stable environment Sino-American relations,” he said.
“Otherwise, the concerns will remain there. ”
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres warned just before the week-long meeting that the world could be plunged into a new, more dangerous Cold War if China and the United States do not mend their “completely dysfunctional” relationship.
In his speech to leaders in the vast boardroom a week ago, Biden denounced the military conflict, insisted that the United States was not seeking a new version of the Cold War, and stressed the urgency to work together.
Hours later, in a recorded speech, the Chinese President Xi Jinping reiterated his country’s long-standing policy of multilateralism.
“The success of one country does not necessarily mean the failure of another,” Xi said. “The world is big enough to accommodate the common development and progress of all countries. The Cold War between the Soviet Union and its Eastern Bloc allies and the United States and its Western allies began after The Second World War and ended with the break-up of the Soviet Union in 1991. It was a clash between two nuclear-weapon superpowers with rival ideologies – communism and authoritarianism on the one hand, capitalism and democracy on the other.
Zhang called the Sino-US relationship “extremely important”: China is the largest developing country and the United States is the largest developed country, and it is the world’s largest economies and permanent members of the world. UN Security Council.
The world enjoys a good China-US relationship, and it “will also suffer from a confrontation between China and the United States,” he said.
Zhang said Beijing has always called for relations between the two countries to be based on “no conflict, no confrontation, mutual respect and win-win cooperation” as well as equality.
However, while China is ready to cooperate with the United States, “we must also firmly defend our sovereignty, security and development growth,” he said.
Zhang also called for strengthening the solidarity and cooperation of the five permanent members of the Security Council who have veto power and who bear primary responsibility for ensuring global peace and security.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday that the great powers have a “great responsibility” to negotiate and compromise on critical issues facing the world and that Russia is “revitalizing” its proposal summit of the five permanent members of the UN. Security Council – Russia, China, United States, Great Britain and France. He said discussions were underway on specific issues for an agenda and “maybe we could start with an online meeting”.
Zhang said China, Russia and France have all proposed a summit of the so-called P5 powers. Discussions are still ongoing and there is no decision yet, “so we will continue to work on this,” he said.
“We sincerely hope that the United States will follow suit in truly abandoning the Cold War mentality, ”Zhang Jun said at a virtual press conference following the annual meeting of world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly, which ended on Monday.
“I believe that if the two sides walk towards each other, they will be able to see a healthy and stable environment Sino-American relations,” he said.
“Otherwise, the concerns will remain there. ”
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres warned just before the week-long meeting that the world could be plunged into a new, more dangerous Cold War if China and the United States do not mend their “completely dysfunctional” relationship.
In his speech to leaders in the vast boardroom a week ago, Biden denounced the military conflict, insisted that the United States was not seeking a new version of the Cold War, and stressed the urgency to work together.
Hours later, in a recorded speech, the Chinese President Xi Jinping reiterated his country’s long-standing policy of multilateralism.
“The success of one country does not necessarily mean the failure of another,” Xi said. “The world is big enough to accommodate the common development and progress of all countries. The Cold War between the Soviet Union and its Eastern Bloc allies and the United States and its Western allies began after The Second World War and ended with the break-up of the Soviet Union in 1991. It was a clash between two nuclear-weapon superpowers with rival ideologies – communism and authoritarianism on the one hand, capitalism and democracy on the other.
Zhang called the Sino-US relationship “extremely important”: China is the largest developing country and the United States is the largest developed country, and it is the world’s largest economies and permanent members of the world. UN Security Council.
The world enjoys a good China-US relationship, and it “will also suffer from a confrontation between China and the United States,” he said.
Zhang said Beijing has always called for relations between the two countries to be based on “no conflict, no confrontation, mutual respect and win-win cooperation” as well as equality.
However, while China is ready to cooperate with the United States, “we must also firmly defend our sovereignty, security and development growth,” he said.
Zhang also called for strengthening the solidarity and cooperation of the five permanent members of the Security Council who have veto power and who bear primary responsibility for ensuring global peace and security.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday that the great powers have a “great responsibility” to negotiate and compromise on critical issues facing the world and that Russia is “revitalizing” its proposal summit of the five permanent members of the UN. Security Council – Russia, China, United States, Great Britain and France. He said discussions were underway on specific issues for an agenda and “maybe we could start with an online meeting”.
Zhang said China, Russia and France have all proposed a summit of the so-called P5 powers. Discussions are still ongoing and there is no decision yet, “so we will continue to work on this,” he said.