China hits out at US over tougher Huawei restrictions

China has lambasted President Joe Biden’s administration for imposing new restrictions on national tech champion Huawei Technologies Co., saying the United States “is not a reliable country to be trusted.”

The United States has informed some Huawei suppliers of stricter conditions on previously approved export licenses, banning the use of items in or with 5G devices, according to people familiar with the movement. The ban is effective from this week, they said.

The move would hurt both the United States and China, Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters at a regular press briefing in Beijing on Friday.

“This will seriously disrupt the technology exchange and trade of the two countries and the whole world, it will undermine industrial chains and global supply chains,” Zhao said. “The United States should immediately end the crackdown on Chinese companies and treat Chinese companies in a fair, equitable and non-discriminatory manner.

China’s listed telecommunications equipment shares, such as Fiberhome Telecommunication Technologies Co. and Shennan Circuits Co., fell more than 1% on Friday, while rival ZTE Corp. remained largely unchanged in Hong Kong and down around 1.8% in Shenzhen.

U.S. rules create a more explicit ban on the export of components such as semiconductors, antennas, and batteries for Huawei 5G devices, making the ban more uniform among licensees. Some companies had previously received licenses that allowed them to keep components at Huawei that it could later use in 5G equipment, while others were already subject to tighter restrictions.

Companies have complained about muddled rules after former President Donald Trump’s administration added Huawei to the entity list, requiring US companies to obtain government licenses if they want to sell US technology and intellectual property to the US. Chinese telecommunications equipment giant. US officials had viewed Huawei as a threat to national security.