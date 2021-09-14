China hires advisers ahead of Evergrande restructuring

The Chinese government is convening a group of accounting and legal experts to examine the finances of the China Evergrande group, a potential precursor to a restructuring of the world’s most indebted developer.

Regulators in Evergrande’s home province of Guangdong last month dispatched a team from King & Wood Mallesons, a law firm whose specialties include restructuring, two people familiar with the matter said, asking not be identified to discuss private information. At Beijing’s request, provincial officials are also sending additional financial advisers and accountants to assess the developer, one of the people said.

The move adds to signs that Chinese authorities are paving the way for what could be one of the country’s biggest debt restructurings. While Beijing’s top executives have yet to say whether they would allow Evergrande’s creditors to take significant losses, bondholders see a slim chance of a bailout. Guangdong officials have rejected at least one bailout request from billionaire founder of Evergrande, Hui Ka Yan, who owns a majority stake, a person familiar with the matter said.

Evergrande said on Tuesday that the company had hired its own advisers, Houlihan Lokey and Admiralty Harbor Capital, to “assess the group’s capital structure” and “find an optimal solution for all stakeholders.” The disclosure came in a swap document outlining the dire state of the company’s finances, with Evergrande warning it was facing enormous strain on cash flow.

Shares of the company fell 12% in Hong Kong, extending this year’s decline to 80% and closing at the lowest level since November 2014. Evergrande’s 8.25% dollar bond due 2022 has fell from around 5.5 cents to 27 cents, factoring in a high probability of default, according to prices compiled by Bloomberg.

Pressure is mounting on Hui and Chinese authorities to find a solution to a months-long crisis that has escalated dramatically in recent days. The developer is falling behind on its commitments to suppliers, retail investors and home buyers, raising the specter of social unrest after a wave of protests at Evergrande offices across China. Protesters gathered at the company’s headquarters in Shenzhen on Tuesday for at least the third day in a row, braving the rain to demand reimbursement of overdue wealth management products.

The extent of the losses incurred by investors will depend in part on the extent to which the Chinese authorities and state-owned banks take steps to limit the fallout. Evergrande, which has approximately $ 300 billion in liabilities, has become the biggest test yet of President Xi Jinping’s willingness to let over-leveraged companies fail as he tries to root excesses from China’s financial system. of $ 54 trillion.

Without state intervention, the risk is that Evergrande will enter a downward spiral. The developer said in its statement on Tuesday that real estate sales would drop during the normally buoyant month of September due to declining confidence from homebuyers, who often have to make large down payments to the company for properties that are can take years.

Evergrande said it has not made significant progress on its plan to sell stakes in its electric car and real estate services units, adding that the planned divestiture of its Hong Kong headquarters has not been completed. as expected. Asset sales had been one of the most important pillars of Evergrande’s plan to escape its cash crunch.

The Guangdong government has encouraged the big banks in Evergrande to set up a creditors’ committee, a move that would allow lenders to take over important decisions, including asset disposals, said two people familiar with the matter. . Banks are reluctant to do so until they get a clear green light from national regulators, people said.

China’s Financial Stability and Development Committee, the country’s main financial regulator, endorsed an Evergrande plan last month to renegotiate payment terms with banks and other creditors on an ad hoc basis, said to Bloomberg someone familiar with the matter last week. It is not clear whether recent developments, such as investor protests, have caused Beijing to reconsider.

Evergrande, who on Monday denied rumors that he would file for bankruptcy, said Tuesday that Houlihan Lokey and Admiralty Harbor Capital “will explore all possible solutions to alleviate the current liquidity problem.”

Houlihan Lokey has one of the largest financial restructuring operations in the world, having advised some 1,400 cases with more than $ 3 trillion in receivables since 1988, according to his website. Its most important case in terms of assets was Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc.

King & Wood, the law firm operated by Guangdong Province, is one of China’s largest providers of insolvency restructuring services. He has been involved in high profile cases including HNA Group, Brilliance Auto Group Holdings Co. and China Fortune Land Development Co.

“It appears they are working on a debt restructuring after no concrete results on asset disposals, and the first task is to stabilize the holders of wealth management products that could be a social problem,” Daniel said. Fan, Credit Analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. “It looks like the developer is working on rescheduling almost all of the onshore debt, and the next step is to do the same for offshore investors.”

Evergrande, the Guangdong government and King & Wood did not respond to requests for comment.

While the developer doesn’t have any bonds due until 2022, it faces $ 669 million in coupon payments this year, including $ 83.5 million due September 23 for a dollar bill. . Fitch Ratings highlighted an increased likelihood of default on these interest payments when it cut Evergrande’s ratings deeper into junk territory last week.

“It will be increasingly difficult for Evergrande to pay off its offshore obligations,” said Howe Chung Wan, head of fixed income for Asia at Principal Global Investors. “It seems to us that the priority now would be to proceed with an orderly restructuring and to manage the claims in an organized manner.”