China has long avoided talking about mental health. Then the pandemic struck.

China’s fight against the coronavirus was all but over, but Zhang Xiaochun, a doctor from Wuhan, sank into depression, convinced that she had failed as a daughter and a mother. She suffered from her decision to continue working even after her father fell seriously ill. She worried about her young daughter, whom she had often left alone at home.

But rather than hiding those feelings, as would have been common just a few years ago in a country where mental illness has long been stigmatized, Dr. Zhang consulted therapists. When friends and colleagues checked her out, she openly admitted that she was struggling.

“If we can deal with a disaster as huge as this epidemic, how could we not dare to talk about something as small as mental health issues?” said Dr Zhang, an imaging specialist.

The coronavirus pandemic, which started in China, has forced the country to grapple with the issue of mental health, a topic long ignored due to scarcity of resources and widespread social stigma. During the Mao era, mental illness was declared a bourgeois delusion and the country’s psychiatric system was dismantled. Even today, discrimination persists and many people with mental illness are shunned, hidden in their homes or confined to institutions.