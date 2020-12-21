China has long avoided talking about mental health. Then the pandemic struck.
China’s fight against the coronavirus was all but over, but Zhang Xiaochun, a doctor from Wuhan, sank into depression, convinced that she had failed as a daughter and a mother. She suffered from her decision to continue working even after her father fell seriously ill. She worried about her young daughter, whom she had often left alone at home.
But rather than hiding those feelings, as would have been common just a few years ago in a country where mental illness has long been stigmatized, Dr. Zhang consulted therapists. When friends and colleagues checked her out, she openly admitted that she was struggling.
“If we can deal with a disaster as huge as this epidemic, how could we not dare to talk about something as small as mental health issues?” said Dr Zhang, an imaging specialist.
The coronavirus pandemic, which started in China, has forced the country to grapple with the issue of mental health, a topic long ignored due to scarcity of resources and widespread social stigma. During the Mao era, mental illness was declared a bourgeois delusion and the country’s psychiatric system was dismantled. Even today, discrimination persists and many people with mental illness are shunned, hidden in their homes or confined to institutions.
But after the coronavirus epidemic, this type of neglect has become increasingly untenable. The uncertainty of the first days of the pandemic combined with the grief and terror of the following weeks to leave trauma both personal and collective.
At the height of the epidemic in China, more than a third of people in the country experienced symptoms of depression, anxiety, insomnia or acute stress, according to a national survey by a university in Shanghai. An expert from Beijing recently warned that the effects could last for 10 to 20 years.
Due to the top-down leadership of the Chinese government, officials quickly rallied to help. Local governments have set up hotlines. Psychological associations have deployed applications and organized online seminars. Schools are screening students for insomnia and depression, and universities are establishing new counseling centers.
But the country also faces serious challenges. There is a shortage of therapists per 1.4 billion people nationwide, with less than nine mental health professionals per 100,000 people in 2017, according to the World Health Organization.
China’s centralized political system, despite its strength in resource mobilization, can also create its own problems. The government has public mourning slowed down and deleted calls for the responsibility of the first missteps, by pushing for a simplification story of China’s triumph over the virus.
Still, the hope is that the pandemic could propel a long-term shift in the conversation about mental health in China, with advocates partly highlighting high-level government orders aimed at improving treatment.
“Because of the pandemic, they are more courageous to come and seek help,” Du Mingjun, a psychologist in Wuhan, said of the influx of people she had seen seeking treatment this year. “More and more people are accepting this. It’s new. “
Ms. Du was one of the first to witness the mental health checkup of the crisis. On January 23, the day Wuhan was shut down, she and her colleagues at the Provincial Association of Psychologists helped launch a government-backed 24-hour hotline, placing newspaper ads and posting on WeChat to reach a city suddenly shaken by fear.
Immediately they were inundated. A woman called because her parents were in separate hospitals, and trying to run between the two had left her on the verge of collapse. A man was taking his temperature every 30 minutes, terrified of getting sick. A 12-year-old boy called on behalf of his mother, explaining that he was worried about her. At the top, the hotline handled between 200 and 300 calls every day, Ms. Du said.
As the situation improved, the calls lessened. At the end of October, there were about 10 a day. Some callers were still seeking help for a trauma related to the outbreak, reported by news reports or old photos spotted on cell phones. But others have come to seek help with more mundane issues, such as academic pressure or arguments with family.
“I think this change is here now, and there is no way to stop it,” Ms. Du said. “We all went through this together, and it continually unfolded around us. The collective conscience of our community is therefore very deep.
Schools across the country have expanded mental health counseling and encouraged students to take time to relax, as the Education Department has warned of “post-epidemic syndrome.” Officials said after months of stressful lockdowns, students may be more likely to have conflicts with parents and teachers.
Even before the pandemic, trends in student mental health were concerning. Shanghai official said in may that suicides among K-12 students were on the rise, with stress resulting from academic pressure and domestic conflict.
Although the roll-out of services has been uneven, teachers and students say the campaign has helped break stereotypes about mental health. In northern Hebei Province, officials produced cartoons to help students understand the trauma. In the southern city of Guangzhou, students write letters about anxiety and practice breathing exercises.
Xiao Zelin, a junior at Sun Yat-sen University in Guangzhou, said he suffered from anxiety and insomnia when he returned to campus this fall. After being locked in his home for months, he struggled to adjust to crowds of people. His appetite was weak and he couldn’t seem to relax.
Mr. Xiao had never visited a therapist before, but spoke with a counselor provided by his university. The counselor, he said, helped him understand what he was going through and be patient with himself. Mr. Xiao suggested that his classmates register as well.
“At first I was lost,” he says. “Now I feel a lot better.”
Liang Lingyan, a psychologist in Shanghai, said the government has also organized more community services, such as home visits for the elderly living alone.
“After the epidemic, people pay a lot more attention to health, especially mental health,” she said. “It will be a long term change.”
Despite the efforts, cracks persist in the system.
There are signs that those who need help are having trouble finding it. A survey According to Chinese researchers, only 7% of patients with mental disorders had sought help online during the pandemic, despite the introduction of apps and websites by the government.
There are also too few high-quality training programs for mental health professionals, said Yu Lingna, a Chinese psychologist who is now based in Tokyo. Even if these were expanded, training people would take time.
“I think we will be in a state of insufficiency for our life,” she said.
For Dr Zhang, the imaging specialist who worked in Wuhan, the feeling that she had betrayed her family persisted, even as state media praised frontline doctors for their contributions. Her father recovered, but her parents treated her coldly.
Studies suggest that medical personnel may be particularly vulnerable aftershocks from the pandemic, with a study finding that more than half of Chinese healthcare workers surveyed had symptoms of depression. While many of these symptoms subsided as the epidemic subsided, others, such as feelings of guilt over losing patients, may persist. experts said.
Dr. Zhang said that she found therapy unnecessary, but eventually found other sources of comfort. She immersed herself in the writings of Wang Yangming, a philosopher of the Ming dynasty. “It is easy to catch the thief who lives in the mountain, but difficult to catch the thief who lives in the heart,” he wrote.
She also eventually quit her job at Wuhan Hospital and now lives in Chengdu, in the southwest of the country, spending time with her husband and daughter. She hopes that one day her parents will understand her decisions.
Dr Zhang has often stressed that his experience is not unique. Many of her former colleagues are also still grappling with the scars of the outbreak, she said, and she was comforted that many of them had turned to friends or therapists as well.
“Any big crisis like this is likely to leave people with some kind of pain,” she said. “There is nothing to be ashamed of about it.”
Albee Zhang and Liu Yi contributed to the research.
