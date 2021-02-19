China gears up for new Olympics in Beijing like it or not
When Beijing hosted the Summer Olympics in 2008, many argued – or at least hoped – that international attention would improve human rights in China. It was not the case.
Now, China is counting down to yet another Olympic Games in Beijing, this time the Winter Games next February. And he faces growing calls for a boycott for his rights violations, counting Hong Kong of its democratic freedoms promised to mass incarceration of Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang.
However, the world has changed since 2008. Today, hardly anyone thinks that hosting the Games will temper China’s behavior.
At the time, China’s leadership at least promised concessions to basic democratic freedoms to show they would be worthy hosts. The current leader, Xi Jinping, is much more confident, neither inclined nor obliged to compromise. And China itself is no more an emerging capitalist power, but the world’s second-largest economy, competing directly with the United States for global influence.
Elected officials from the United States, Canada and Great Britain called on their countries to abstain from the Olympics, as did many human rights organizations. Others, like Freedom House, said that even if the Games go on, government officials, cultural figures and sponsors should decline to attend.
“Anything less will be seen as an endorsement of the Chinese Communist Party’s authoritarian rule and a blatant disregard for civil and human rights,” said an public letter written this month that called for a boycott. It has been signed by more than 180 advocacy groups around the world, many of which have focused on Tibet, Hong Kong and the Uyghurs.
So far, no country has declared a boycott. The calls also met resistance from the International Olympic Committee, whose charter appeals to “the joy of effort, the educational value of a good example, social responsibility and respect for universal fundamental ethical principles”.
China’s economic weight alone carries more weight than ever, including with international organizations like the Olympic Committee and the big companies supporting the Games. China has also demonstrated its willingness to use trade as a tool for geopolitical coercion, Australia has learned a wave of punitive measures targeting coal, wine and other exports.
Even sport is not immune. The government has suspended the National Basketball Association’s broadcasts in China for a single tweet in support of the protests in Hong Kong, then did the same with an English Premier League football team after one of its players denounced China’s treatment of Uyghurs.
“The Chinese government is more and more powerful and influential now,” said Teng Biao, a lawyer who was detained in Beijing in 2008 for criticizing the country’s preparations for the Games. “They have the power to punish those who criticize the regime.”
The International Olympic Committee, like the sponsors and broadcasters, has a lot to lose if the Games are not well attended.
“It is also clear that we want with these Olympic Games to experience the passion and excellence of sport and the excellence of the Chinese organization,” said the chairman of the committee, Thomas Bach, at the ‘Xinhua official news agency, after a phone. call Xi in January to discuss Beijing’s latest preparations.
Beijing received the 2022 Games after several European cities abandoned in 2015, citing the high costs. China defeated the only other remaining bidder, Almaty, the main city of Kazakhstan, another authoritarian country. The vote was 44 to 40.
Beijing, which will be the first city to host the Summer and Winter Games, is not really known for its winter sports. China didn’t win its first Olympic Winter Games gold in speed skating until 2002. Xi, however, decreed that the country would produce 300 million snow and ice enthusiasts – a target that Olympic chief Bach brilliantly noted last month.
“Chinese ice and snow!” Xi applauded during an inspection of future Olympic venues, which was shown in a video on Feb.4 marking the start of the one year countdown games.
China has tightened its budget – estimated at $ 3 billion – by reusing some of the emblematic sites of the 2008 Summer Games, including the stadium known as the Bird’s Nest for the opening and closing ceremonies. The Water Cube, where swimming events were held, will feature curling.
The open-air skiing events are to be held in two towns northwest of the capital, Yanqing and Zhangjiakou, now connected to Beijing by a new high-speed train that has reduced the journey to less than an hour. It doesn’t matter that the area normally receives only two inches of snow one year; the rest will be created artificially.
China’s willingness to spend what is necessary to organize the Games is part of what made them indispensable to the Olympic Committee. Mr Teng, the lawyer, who is now a professor at Hunter College in New York, was among those who met with committee officials last October to demand more pressure on China.
“They had no plan to raise fundamental human rights issues in the Chinese government,” he said. “And they won’t do that.”
The committee responded with a written statement attributable to an anonymous spokesperson. He said the committee “has neither the mandate nor the capacity to change the laws or the political system of a sovereign country.”
Critics of China have raised many of the same accusations the country had before 2008. They cite its lack of political and religious freedoms, its pervasive censorship, and its long-standing crackdown on Tibet, which it forcibly absorbed after the founding of the People’s Republic of China in 1949.
The repressions in Hong Kong and Xinjiang, which took place after the 2022 Games were awarded in Beijing, have raised the stakes. The same goes for the ongoing detention in China of two Canadians arrested in connection with a dispute over a US extradition warrant against an executive at Huawei, the telecommunications giant.
The Trump administration, in one of its latest acts, said that China’s actions in Xinjiang amounted to genocide, a designation that added weight to the boycott campaign in the United States.
For critics, China’s behavior has created a challenge for democratic nations as well as for the Olympic committee: If detaining over a million people in camps isn’t disqualifying, what would it be?
Some even have compared the 2022 Olympics to those which Nazi Germany hosted in 1936, claiming it is morally indefensible to attribute the Games to a country accused of having carried out mass detentions of an ethnic group.
“It definitely makes people uncomfortable,” said Mandie McKeown, executive director of the International Campaign for Tibet, which helped organize the public letter calling for the boycott.
“I think more needs to be done to link it to the 1936 Olympics and what we think about it now,” she added. “It is extremely embarrassing that this was ever allowed. And we come back to it – this time with our eyes wide open.
President Biden’s administration has signaled ambivalence over a boycott, although some of his campaign advisers have reportedly raised the idea of a boycott along with other countries.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki suggested a boycott was not yet an option. “We are not currently talking about changing our posture or our plans regarding the Beijing Olympics,” she said.
The last major Olympic boycott concerned the Los Angeles Summer Games in 1984; the Soviet Union and its allies stayed away from this event in retaliation for the United States boycott of the Moscow Olympics in 1980 after the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan.
The pressure exerted on Beijing today is not unlike that exerted on Russia before the Olympic Winter Games in Sochi in 2014. There was no boycott of these Games, despite calls for ‘a new discriminatory law criminalizing.homosexual propagandaBut most of the world’s leaders did not attend.
Minky Worden, who has followed China’s participation in Human Rights Watch’s Olympics for more than two decades, said a campaign against the 2022 Games could put pressure on sponsors and visitors.
“The boycott has a lot of symbolism, but it is not the only arrow in the quiver of the human rights community,” she said.
China, for its part, seems fearless, even provocative.
“If a country is encouraged by extremist forces to take concrete steps to boycott the Beijing Winter Olympics, China will certainly retaliate fiercely,” Global Times, a nationalist newspaper belonging to the Communist Party, wrote this month.
China is also preparing another Olympic bid, this time with the cities of Chengdu and Chongqing as potential hosts for the 2032 Summer Games.
Tariq Panja contributed reporting and Claire Fu contributed research.
