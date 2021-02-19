China gears up for new Olympics in Beijing like it or not

When Beijing hosted the Summer Olympics in 2008, many argued – or at least hoped – that international attention would improve human rights in China. It was not the case.

Now, China is counting down to yet another Olympic Games in Beijing, this time the Winter Games next February. And he faces growing calls for a boycott for his rights violations, counting Hong Kong of its democratic freedoms promised to mass incarceration of Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang.

However, the world has changed since 2008. Today, hardly anyone thinks that hosting the Games will temper China’s behavior.

At the time, China’s leadership at least promised concessions to basic democratic freedoms to show they would be worthy hosts. The current leader, Xi Jinping, is much more confident, neither inclined nor obliged to compromise. And China itself is no more an emerging capitalist power, but the world’s second-largest economy, competing directly with the United States for global influence.