China forces migration of Uyghur Muslims from Xinjiang, report says – Times of India
BEIJING: China forces migration of Uyghurs of their homeland in Xinjiang province to other parts of the country, according to a new report, which details the minority community’s poor human rights record, which has drawn condemnation from the international community.
This comes after a new investigation into the migratory phenomenon found that the displacement of Uyghurs is carried out with the help of an employment agency, according to the think tank Policy Research Group.
Cited a report from Free Asia Radio (RFA), the think tank said a Chinese employment company placed an ad claiming that more than two thousand Uyghur workers were available for contract work for two years.
RFA’s report said the advertisement claimed all workers had professional degrees and spoke Mandarin well.
Up to 3000 workers from Kashgar in Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous region, were placed throughout the country, according to RFA. The think tank said the latest development is a continuation of ongoing conflicts between China and the minority population.
Earlier this month, new evidence emerged against China, showing the surveillance, intimidation and harassment of Uyghurs in concentration camps in Xinjiang.
A 20 minute video shot by a person with glasses named ‘Guanguan‘, who traveled to the far west of China in 2019 but returned there in 2020 after reading an article in US media BuzzFeed that indicated the location of some of the camps there, RFA reported.
“Due to restrictions imposed by the Chinese government, foreign journalists can hardly access Xinjiang to conduct interviews,” he said in the video.
China has been reprimanded around the world for cracking down on Uyghur Muslims by sending them to mass detention camps, interfering in their religious activities and sending community members to undergo some form of re-education or indoctrination by force.
Earlier this year, the United States became the first country in the world to declare Chinese actions in Xinjiang as “genocide.” In February, the Canadian and Dutch parliaments passed motions recognizing the Uyghur crisis as genocide.
The latter became the first parliament in Europe to do so. In April, the UK also declared that China’s ongoing crackdown in Xinjiang was “genocide.”
