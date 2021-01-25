World
China for the settlement of disputes through dialogue; don’t intimidate weakness by showing your muscles: Xi Jinping – Times of India
NEW DELHI / DAVOS: Commit to overcome differences through dialogue and resolve disputes through negotiations with other countries, Chinese President XiJinping Monday cautioned against “beggar-your-neighbor” policies and said the strong should not intimidate the weak by “showing strong muscles or waving a big fist.”
He also warned that any kind of confrontation, whether in the form of “cold war, hot war, trade war or technology war”, would end up harming the interests of all countries and undermining the well-being of everyone.
“We must respect and accommodate differences, avoid meddling in the internal affairs of other countries and resolve disagreements through consultation and dialogue,” he said in a special speech to the World Economic ForumWeek-long online Davos summit, which will also be addressed by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday.
“We have been shown time and again that begging your neighbor, going it alone and falling into arrogant isolation will always fail,” he added. Xi said.
“Beggar-your-neighbor” policies usually mean economic measures adopted by one country to solve its own problems, but they make matters worse for other countries.
While he did not name any countries, China’s relations with a few countries, mainly the United States and India, have deteriorated severely in recent times. It remains to be seen what might change in US-China relations under the presidency of Joe biden, who took office as US president less than a week ago.
China has also faced widespread criticism from some neighborhoods for its initial handling of COVID-19, which was first reported in late 2019 in the Chinese city of Wuhan.
President Xi said China will continue to take an active part in international cooperation on COVID-19, as containing the virus remains the most urgent task for the international community.
“Global governance of public health must be strengthened. No global problem can be solved by one country. We must fully play the role of World Health Organization in building a global health-for-all community, ”he said.
He also said that the reforms of the The world trade organization must be advanced.
President Xi advocated to deal with international affairs through consultation.
“Building small circles or launching a new cold war, rejecting, threatening or intimidating others, voluntarily imposing decoupling, disruption of supply or sanctions, and creating isolation or estrangement will only push the world to division and even confrontation, ”he said. .
He called on the whole world to join hands and let multilateralism light the way towards “a community with a shared future for humanity”.
Stressing that China will continue to promote a new kind of international relations, he said, “The zero-sum game or the winner-takes-all is not the guiding philosophy of the Chinese people.”
“As a staunch supporter of an independent foreign peace policy, China is working hard to overcome differences through dialogue and resolve differences through negotiation and to continue friendly and cooperative relations with other countries. based on mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit ”, said the President Xi said.
He also said that China will further deepen South-South cooperation and contribute to the efforts of developing countries to eradicate poverty, ease the debt burden and achieve more growth.
“China will engage more actively in global economic governance and push for an economic globalization that is more open, inclusive, balanced and beneficial for all,” he added.
He said it doesn’t serve anyone’s best interests to use the pandemic as an excuse to reverse globalization and go for isolation and decoupling.
“As a long-time supporter of economic globalization, China is determined to continue its fundamental policy of openness. China will continue to promote trade and investment liberalization and facilitation, help maintain the stability and stability of global industrial and supply chains, and advance high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, ”he said. he declares.
