China expands reach to Caribbean, disrupting US

MEXICO CITY – China has offered loans and expertise to Jamaica to build miles of new highways. All over the Caribbean, it donated security equipment to military and police forces and built a network of Chinese cultural centers. And it has shipped large shipments of test kits, masks and ventilators to help governments respond to the pandemic.

These initiatives are part of a quiet but assertive push by China in recent years to expand its footprint and influence in the region through government grants and loans, investment by Chinese companies, and diplomatic efforts. , cultural and security.

But while governments in the region have praised Beijing’s interest, the Trump administration has viewed China’s growing presence – and its potential to challenge Washington’s influence in the region – with concern and suspicion.

Caribbean markets are generally small, and most of the countries there lack the large reserves of minerals and other raw materials that often catch China’s attention. But the region is strategically important as a hub for logistics, banking and commerce, analysts say, and could be of great security value in a military conflict due to its proximity to the United States. .