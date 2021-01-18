World
China equates Pompeo with ‘mantis’ after latest US sanctions – Times of India
HONG KONG: China compared outgoing Secretary of State Mike on Monday Pompey to a “praying mantis” in a colorful condemnation of the latest US sanctions triggered by the mass arrest of Hong Kong pro-democracy activists.
Pompeo, one of the Asset The loudest Chinese hawks in the administration spent its last days in power unveiling a host of measures targeting Beijing ahead of the inauguration of the president-elect on Wednesday. Joe biden.
These included new sanctions against six officials – including Hong Kong’s sole representative to China’s highest legislative body – in response to the recent arrest of 55 democracy activists under a new security law .
“Hong Kong’s development from chaos to stability is unstoppable,” Beijing’s Hong Kong-Macao Affairs Bureau said Monday in its first response to the sanctions.
“People like Pompeo are nothing but laughable praying mantises who try in vain to stop the cogs of history.”
The metaphor comes from an old Chinese idiom that describes the futility in which a mantis tries to stop a chariot with its legs.
Rejecting US sanctions as “a political trick when all other tricks are exhausted,” the office urged Pompeo to “close the show” – a reference to his imminent departure from office.
On Saturday, the Hong Kong government called the sanctions “senseless, shameless and despicable” – one of many recent statements by central business authorities that channel rhetoric used by the authoritarian mainland.
Hong Kong was rocked by seven months of huge and often violent protests for democracy in 2019.
China has rejected the protests and has since overseen a widespread crackdown in the financial hub, including imposing a draconian security law last year that criminalizes much of dissent.
At least 90 people have been arrested under the new law, while many more face other charges related to protests or a campaign for democracy.
China claims to have restored stability, while critics say Beijing tore up its promise that Hong Kong would retain essential freedoms and autonomy when it was returned by Britain.
The United States had previously imposed sanctions for the crackdown, including on city leader Carrie Lam, who later admitted she had to rely on cash and could no longer hold a bank account.
