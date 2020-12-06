World
China dismisses accusation of ‘wolf warrior diplomacy’ as akin to ‘Chinese threat’ theory – Times of India
BEIJING: China has sought to brush aside the use of the term “wolf warrior diplomacy,” which is used to describe confrontational rhetoric by its diplomats to ward off criticism on a host of issues, calling it yet another version of the “theory of the Chinese threat” being launched by the critics of Beijing.
“Obviously, the”Wolf Warrior Diplomacy“is in fact another version of the” Chinese threat “theory and another” speech trap “, the purpose of which is to prevent China from retaliating, Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng said in the first official reaction to the phrase widely used by international diplomats and the media to underline Beijing’s aggressive posture.
Chinese diplomats were once known for their low-key approach to complex national and global issues. But their style has changed in recent years as Beijing battles growing global adversity over issues such as the coronavirus, which became a pandemic after it was released from Wuhan, allegations of mass internment camps in Xinjiang and the imposition of a national security law in Hong Kong.
Critics also claim that the style change is fueled by the continuation of aggressive nationalism by the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) under President Xi Jinping.
Le said that as a great responsible country, China has always been a defender of international order, a contributor to global governance and a provider of international public goods.
It was a time when Western critics seemed less over the top. But the world and Chinese diplomats have changed, according to an aggressive CCP Global Times tabloid article.
“In the eyes of some in the West, Chinese diplomats are now engaged in ‘Wolf Warrior’ type diplomacy, named after a 2015 Chinese patriotic action film and its 2017 sequel. The change apparently prompted the West to feel challenged, ”he said.
The term was coined from the 2017 Chinese Hollywood-style Rambo action film “Wolf Warrior 2”.
Le, a former ambassador to India, dismissed such labels as a misunderstanding of Chinese diplomacy, pointing out that China has always been a country of etiquette, valuing harmony and never taking the initiative to provoke others, nor to run to the door of another’s house to choose a quarrel.
“China has no choice but to stand up to defend our national interests and our dignity, because others have come to our door and meddle in our internal affairs and mistreat us,” Le said. by the official media here while addressing a reflection – tank forum on Saturday.
Le said that some people’s claim that China has made enemies around the world with aggressive diplomacy is not true.
“We have always made friends and forged good relationships. It is precisely certain large countries that have pressured other countries to take sides with the choice ‘my way or not.’ But even in under such circumstances, China’s “circle of friends” does not get smaller but bigger, “he said.
“Many developing countries and friendly people resisted the pressure and continued to cooperate with China and speak out in favor of China on international occasions,” he said.
This week, outgoing U.S. National Intelligence Director John Ratcliffe said China poses the greatest threat to America and the rest of the free world since World War II.
“The intelligence is clear: Beijing intends to dominate the United States and the rest of the planet economically, militarily and technologically,” Ratcliffe wrote in an op-ed published Thursday in the Wall Street Journal.
“Many of China’s major public initiatives and leading companies are providing only a layer of cover for the activities of the Chinese Communist Party. I call his approach to economic espionage ‘steal, replicate and replace’, ”Ratcliffe said.
In Beijing, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying dismissed the allegations as a further step to spread “false information, political viruses and lies” in the hope of damaging China’s reputation. and Sino-US relations.
“He offered nothing new but repeated the lies and rumors aimed at sullying China and playing the Chinese threat by any means,” Hua said at a daily press briefing on Friday. “This is another mishmash of lies produced by the relevant departments of the United States government for some time,” she said.
Last month, another Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian, while refuting the joint statement by the Five Eyes countries criticizing China’s top legislature for disqualifying four pro-democracy lawmakers in Hong Kong, said: “No matter how many ‘eyes’ you have, be careful not to be stung and go blind while harming China’s sovereignty, security and development interests.”
The Five Eyes is an intelligence alliance comprising Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States.
Commenting on the aggressive style of diplomacy by Chinese diplomats, Wang Xiangwei, a Beijing-based columnist for the South China Morning Post, published from Hong Kong, said Beijing should be careful not to fall into the US trap.
“Indeed, while the Chinese Foreign Ministry and official media consistently portray Washington’s moves and rhetoric as irrational, reckless and almost disorderly, it gives Beijing a reason to refrain from doing the same with the states. -Unis ”, he recently wrote in one of his columns.
“There is also a growing suspicion that Washington is setting a trap and deliberately pushing Beijing to react irrationally in the name of its domestic policy,” he said.
