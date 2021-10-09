World
China denounces ‘insane’ ex-Australian PM Abbott for remarks in Taiwan – Times of India
TAIPEI: Chinese Embassy in Australia Says Former Prime Minister Tony abbott was a “pitiful” politician on Saturday after speaking out against Chinese pressure on Taiwan during a visit to the island.
Abbott visited China’s claimed Taiwan in a personal capacity this week, meeting with President Tsai Ing-wen and saying at a security forum that China could run wild with its slowing economy and the “crunch” of his finances.
The Chinese Embassy in Canberra responded with displeasure.
“Tony Abbott is a failed and pitiful politician. His recent despicable and senseless performance in Taiwan has fully exposed his hideous anti-Chinese characteristics. It will only discredit him further,” he said in a brief statement on his site. Internet.
Abbott’s visit came after China carried out four days of massive Air Force incursions into the Taiwan Air Defense Identification Zone from October 1.
Australia, like most countries, does not have official diplomatic relations with Taiwan, but has joined its ally the United States in expressing its concern at Chinese pressures, especially military ones.
Taiwan says it is an independent country and will defend itself if China attacks.
