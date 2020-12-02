World
China denies weakening enforcement against North Korea – Times of India
BEIJING: China on Wednesday rejected US accusations of weakening enforcement UN sanctions against North Korea, but said more efforts are needed to reach a political settlement and that more attention should be paid to the impact of sanctions on ordinary North Koreans.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Hua Chunying was responding to comments by State Department deputy envoy for North Korean affairs, Alex Wong, in which he said China is no longer even trying to apply numerous sanctions, including the obligation to expel North Korean contract workers.
“The Chinese government increasingly allows its companies to trade with North Korea in a wide range of products banned by the UN, ”Wong said at a seminar in Washington on Tuesday.
Chinese and North Korean-flagged ships also regularly carry coal, a major North Korean export covered by sanctions, Wong said.
Hua told reporters in a daily briefing that, as a permanent member of the Security Council and “a responsible great power, China has always seriously implemented Security Council resolutions and fulfilled its international obligations.” “In the current situation, all parties should devote more time and energy to promoting the process of political settlement of the peninsula problem and pay more attention to the negative impact of sanctions on the (North Korean) people and their livelihoods, ”Hua said.
“With the continued spread of the Covid-19 epidemic, we once again call on the Security Council to initiate discussions on the reversible clause of the resolution as soon as possible and to make the necessary adjustments to the sanctions, in particularly in the area of people’s livelihoods. , to create the conditions for a political resolution on the peninsula, ”Hua said.
China is North Korea’s most important ally and source of trade and aid, but accepted UN sanctions after North Korea carried out nuclear and missile tests in defiance of Beijing, threatening stability in Northeast Asia and even a possible war with the United States.
China has firmly opposed the unilateral US sanctions against North Korea. The sanctions have hit the North Korean economy hard, creating even more hardship for citizens outside major cities. However, chief Kim Jong UnSo far, the government has shown no sign of making the kind of grand nuclear concessions demanded by the United States for any relaxation of measures.
Easing or removing sanctions would give North Korea less, not more, an incentive to pursue denuclearization in earnest, Wong said in his speech.
“The Chinese leaders are asking us to build the frame of a house, or even furnish it, without laying the foundations first,” Wong said.
