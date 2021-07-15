World
China Covid News: China should provide raw data on the origins of the pandemic; WHO Tedros | World News – Times of India
BERLIN: The head of the World Health Organization said investigations into the origins of Covid-19 pandemic in China were hampered by the lack of raw data on the early days of its spread there.
“We call on China to be transparent and open and to cooperate,” said director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Thursday at a press conference.
“We owe it to the millions of people who have suffered and the millions who have died to know what happened,” he said.
