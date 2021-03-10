World
China could invade Taiwan in next six years: top US commander – Times of India
WASHINGTON: China could invade Taiwan within the next six years, as Beijing steps up steps to supplant US military might in Asia, a senior US commander said on Tuesday.
Democratic and autonomous Taiwan lives under the constant threat of an invasion from authoritarian China, whose rulers regard the island as part of their territory and which they have sworn to take back one day.
“I fear that they (China) are accelerating their ambitions to supplant the United States and our leadership role in the rules-based international order … by 2050,” the senior military officer said. from Washington in Asia-Pacific, Admiral Philip Davidson.
“Taiwan is clearly one of their ambitions before that. And I think the threat is evident in this decade, in fact, the next six years,” he told a US Senate committee. .
Taiwan separated from China at the end of a civil war in 1949 and exists under the constant threat of invasion from the mainland.
Washington transferred diplomatic recognition from Taiwan to China in 1979, but remains the island’s unofficial ally and most important military support.
Donald Trump embraced warmer ties with Taiwan as he competed with China on issues such as trade and national security.
Biden’s administration offered Taiwan cause for optimism for continued support outside of the State Department declaring in January that the US commitment to the island was “rock solid”.
Taiwan’s de facto ambassador to the United States was officially invited to Biden’s inauguration, an initiative unprecedented since 1979.
China has also made sweeping land claims in resource-rich countries South china sea and even threatens the American island of Guam, Davidson pointed out.
“Guam is a target today”, he warned, recalling that the Chinese army released a video simulating an attack on an island base strongly resembling the American installations of Diego Garcia and Guam.
He called on lawmakers to approve the installation on Guam of an Aegis Ashore anti-missile battery, capable of intercepting China’s most powerful missiles in flight.
Guam “must be defended and it must be prepared for the threats that will come in the future,” Davidson said.
In addition to other Aegis missile defense systems destined for Australia and Japan, Davidson called on lawmakers to budget for offensive weapons “to let China know that the costs of what they seek to do are too high.” .
Democratic and autonomous Taiwan lives under the constant threat of an invasion from authoritarian China, whose rulers regard the island as part of their territory and which they have sworn to take back one day.
“I fear that they (China) are accelerating their ambitions to supplant the United States and our leadership role in the rules-based international order … by 2050,” the senior military officer said. from Washington in Asia-Pacific, Admiral Philip Davidson.
“Taiwan is clearly one of their ambitions before that. And I think the threat is evident in this decade, in fact, the next six years,” he told a US Senate committee. .
Taiwan separated from China at the end of a civil war in 1949 and exists under the constant threat of invasion from the mainland.
Washington transferred diplomatic recognition from Taiwan to China in 1979, but remains the island’s unofficial ally and most important military support.
Donald Trump embraced warmer ties with Taiwan as he competed with China on issues such as trade and national security.
Biden’s administration offered Taiwan cause for optimism for continued support outside of the State Department declaring in January that the US commitment to the island was “rock solid”.
Taiwan’s de facto ambassador to the United States was officially invited to Biden’s inauguration, an initiative unprecedented since 1979.
China has also made sweeping land claims in resource-rich countries South china sea and even threatens the American island of Guam, Davidson pointed out.
“Guam is a target today”, he warned, recalling that the Chinese army released a video simulating an attack on an island base strongly resembling the American installations of Diego Garcia and Guam.
He called on lawmakers to approve the installation on Guam of an Aegis Ashore anti-missile battery, capable of intercepting China’s most powerful missiles in flight.
Guam “must be defended and it must be prepared for the threats that will come in the future,” Davidson said.
In addition to other Aegis missile defense systems destined for Australia and Japan, Davidson called on lawmakers to budget for offensive weapons “to let China know that the costs of what they seek to do are too high.” .
Source link