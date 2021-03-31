World
China Coronavirus News: China avoids WHO call for further investigation into Wuhan lab leak theory of coronavirus World News – Times of India
BEIJING: China on Wednesday called for expanding the search for the origins of the coronavirus to other countries, mainly America, as it sought to bypass the WHO chief’s claim that further investigation is needed into claims that the deadly virus may have leaked from a bio-lab in Wuhan, saying it may not have been precisely cited.
Releasing the eagerly awaited report of a team of experts who probed the origin of Covid-19 after visiting the controversial Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) in the central city of Wuhan in China, World Health Organization Chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus reopened the Trump-era claim, saying it needed further investigation.
“Although the team concluded that a lab leak is the least likely hypothesis, it requires further investigation, possibly with additional missions involving specialist experts, which I am prepared to deploy,” said the Dr Tedros, previously accused by the previous Trump administration as “pro-China,” said Tuesday in Geneva.
Coming from the WHO chief with whom China had forged a close relationship while battling claims it suppressed facts related to the deadly virus early and acted belatedly to contain it in Wuhan, the claim that it required further investigation surprised Beijing.
“I don’t think the quote is very precise because what I see is that the expert mission said it could not rule out the possibility of a laboratory leak, but did not ‘found no scientific evidence for it,’ Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said, responding to a salvo. questions on the expert team report and Dr Tedros’ comments.
Instead, Hua insisted on the team’s remark that the laboratory leak theory is “extremely unlikely.”
Hua pointed to China’s oft-repeated accusation that the virus originated outside of China, which points to a U.S. biological lab in Fort Detrick, Maryland that Beijing says should be open to a investigation by the WHO team of experts to determine if it has a link with coronavirus.
“If necessary, we should conduct studies in other places and we hope that if necessary, these countries can cooperate with WHO experts in an open and transparent manner, just like China has done. We believe that it is in the interest of the world, ”she said.
In response to the WHO report, the United States and 13 allies, including South Korea, Australia and the United Kingdom, expressed concern over its findings and urged China to provide a ” full access “to experts.
The BBC cited a statement from the 14 countries saying the mission to Wuhan had been “significantly delayed and lacked access to complete and original data and samples.”
“Science missions like these should be able to do their job under conditions that produce independent and objective recommendations and conclusions.” The group is committed to working with WHO.
Former US President Donald trump was among those supporting the theory that the virus could have escaped from a laboratory in China.
Contrary to expectations, the expert team’s report left almost all questions, including the virus emanating from the closed Wuhan wet market, unanswered.
“I would say that in the joint study of the expert mission, visited several facilities in Wuhan, including WIV, biosafety labs, and had frank and in-depth exchanges with Chinese experts,” Hua said.
“Thanks to their visit, they came to the conclusion that it is extremely unlikely that the virus has leaked from the laboratory. This is an important scientific conclusion reached by the joint mission which published the report,” he said. she declared.
When asked if China would allow a second team of WHO experts to visit Wuhan and the WIV lab, she replied, “I never said China would not allow joint research. . This is not a passing survey. ”
On the possibility of a laboratory leak, she said that if necessary, the team of experts will also conduct the research around the world.
“A relevant study is carried out in the Wuhan laboratory, when will Fort Detrick be open to experts?” she says.
Regarding the US and EU data manipulation allegation, Hua said it was unfounded.
She said China had mobilized relevant institutions and deployed hundreds of scientists to collect raw data and showed it to the team of experts.
But at the same time, she said, some information cannot be copied or taken out of China according to Chinese security laws.
She also refuted claims by the United States and several other countries that China attempted to interfere with the investigation by WHO expert groups.
“The so-called accusation is baseless. Experts had a positive assessment of China’s transparency. Foreigners who are not part of the origin search work accuse the panel of interference. C “is irresponsible. It responds to rumors and brings together a political agenda,” she told me.
“It is very clear because some western counties whenever they see something that does not meet their expectations, they make such allegations. Their accusation will collapse in the face of the truth,” she said.
Releasing the eagerly awaited report of a team of experts who probed the origin of Covid-19 after visiting the controversial Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) in the central city of Wuhan in China, World Health Organization Chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus reopened the Trump-era claim, saying it needed further investigation.
“Although the team concluded that a lab leak is the least likely hypothesis, it requires further investigation, possibly with additional missions involving specialist experts, which I am prepared to deploy,” said the Dr Tedros, previously accused by the previous Trump administration as “pro-China,” said Tuesday in Geneva.
Coming from the WHO chief with whom China had forged a close relationship while battling claims it suppressed facts related to the deadly virus early and acted belatedly to contain it in Wuhan, the claim that it required further investigation surprised Beijing.
“I don’t think the quote is very precise because what I see is that the expert mission said it could not rule out the possibility of a laboratory leak, but did not ‘found no scientific evidence for it,’ Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said, responding to a salvo. questions on the expert team report and Dr Tedros’ comments.
Instead, Hua insisted on the team’s remark that the laboratory leak theory is “extremely unlikely.”
Hua pointed to China’s oft-repeated accusation that the virus originated outside of China, which points to a U.S. biological lab in Fort Detrick, Maryland that Beijing says should be open to a investigation by the WHO team of experts to determine if it has a link with coronavirus.
“If necessary, we should conduct studies in other places and we hope that if necessary, these countries can cooperate with WHO experts in an open and transparent manner, just like China has done. We believe that it is in the interest of the world, ”she said.
In response to the WHO report, the United States and 13 allies, including South Korea, Australia and the United Kingdom, expressed concern over its findings and urged China to provide a ” full access “to experts.
The BBC cited a statement from the 14 countries saying the mission to Wuhan had been “significantly delayed and lacked access to complete and original data and samples.”
“Science missions like these should be able to do their job under conditions that produce independent and objective recommendations and conclusions.” The group is committed to working with WHO.
Former US President Donald trump was among those supporting the theory that the virus could have escaped from a laboratory in China.
Contrary to expectations, the expert team’s report left almost all questions, including the virus emanating from the closed Wuhan wet market, unanswered.
“I would say that in the joint study of the expert mission, visited several facilities in Wuhan, including WIV, biosafety labs, and had frank and in-depth exchanges with Chinese experts,” Hua said.
“Thanks to their visit, they came to the conclusion that it is extremely unlikely that the virus has leaked from the laboratory. This is an important scientific conclusion reached by the joint mission which published the report,” he said. she declared.
When asked if China would allow a second team of WHO experts to visit Wuhan and the WIV lab, she replied, “I never said China would not allow joint research. . This is not a passing survey. ”
On the possibility of a laboratory leak, she said that if necessary, the team of experts will also conduct the research around the world.
“A relevant study is carried out in the Wuhan laboratory, when will Fort Detrick be open to experts?” she says.
Regarding the US and EU data manipulation allegation, Hua said it was unfounded.
She said China had mobilized relevant institutions and deployed hundreds of scientists to collect raw data and showed it to the team of experts.
But at the same time, she said, some information cannot be copied or taken out of China according to Chinese security laws.
She also refuted claims by the United States and several other countries that China attempted to interfere with the investigation by WHO expert groups.
“The so-called accusation is baseless. Experts had a positive assessment of China’s transparency. Foreigners who are not part of the origin search work accuse the panel of interference. C “is irresponsible. It responds to rumors and brings together a political agenda,” she told me.
“It is very clear because some western counties whenever they see something that does not meet their expectations, they make such allegations. Their accusation will collapse in the face of the truth,” she said.
Source link