China continues to arrest and imprison Uyghurs despite international backlash, experts say – Times of India
LONDON: The Chinese Communist Party didn’t even do small adjustments in its larger and nefarious program to systematically eliminate ethnic minority Uyghurs from his northwestern province of Xinjiang, experts and Uyghur Muslims living in different parts of the world said.
Various testimonies emerging from the non-Chinese world reveals that Beijing has indeed intensified its operations by putting more internment camps.
People who have managed to escape tyranny say that all of their family members who have been left behind are now serving stiff prison terms of 13 to 15 years.
Nursiman Abdureshid, a Uyghur Muslim who settled in Turkey after being unable to find means to access higher education in China, said her family was put behind bars for the simple reason that they were had managed to flee the country.
She hasn’t even spoken to a single member of her family for over three years. “At that time, I didn’t know that they had been taken to concentration camps, but when I heard thousands of testimonies from people living abroad when they spoke about their families, I said started to worry. But even today I have no information. In 2018, I received a message from the authorities saying that my family had been arrested. I continued to write to Chinese officials and human rights organizations, but received no information. In June 2020, I received a phone call from the Chinese Embassy in Turkey and they told me my family was in prison, ”Nursiman said at a virtual event hosted by Open Forum UK.
While Nursiman’s father and mother were sentenced to 16 and 13 years respectively, his two brothers will also serve a stiff combined jail sentence of two decades.
She says that not only her but that thousands of children are left alone with their entire families placed in internment camps. Another Uyghur MuslimRahime Mahmut, who has lived in the UK for two decades, said it was the rapidly developing violent atmosphere in the region that had prompted her to flee the country.
She said the authorities are still monitoring her family and now her brothers are in jail.
Rahime Mahmut, project director, Uyghur World Congress in the UK, said, “The catastrophe never ended after the CCP occupied the region in 1949. They promised us autonomy in 1955 but it was never honored. But the situation really got worse after the student movement. I haven’t been able to move my country for the past two decades, but at least I was talking to my siblings. But one day, it was cut. The last conversation I had with my brother was in January 2017. Every story in the region is more horrific. It’s genocide. It has been taking place since 2017 and is sheltered from the international community ”
Apart from sending Uyghurs to prisons, a systematic campaign has been launched to control the birth rate in the region. Experts say it is an alternative way of ethnic cleansing.
“Birth control or forced abortions, which are aimed at preventing an increase in the population of an ethnic group, continue and the evidence is there. It is also possible that the torture is being directed in a way that aims to destroy the Uyghur people in the region. Said Michael Polak, member of the executive committee of the association of human rights lawyers.
He said that under the Genocide Convention, states can bring an action against a state (China) saying that the state is committing genocide and that the International Court of Justice can make that decision. .
However, he added, “Countries are reluctant because of China’s economic weight. Islamic organizations have done very little. China is also pressuring states around the world to refuse to talk about what happens”.
The United States, he said, is the only country to have taken some substantive action against the Chinese. They have imposed restrictions on those involved in or supporting the crime against Uyghurs.
Experts say the United States could do it because it has more geopolitical clout than China. No other country has a similar influence, therefore, does not dare to endure the egregious and inhumane atrocities it has committed.
