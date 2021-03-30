China commits ‘genocide’ against Uyghurs: State Department report

A US State Department report says “genocide and crimes against humanity” have been committed against Uyghurs and others in Xinjiang.

China is committing “genocide and crimes against humanity” against its Uyghur Muslim minority in western Xinjiang province, the US State Department said in an annual human rights report in the world.

Released on Tuesday, the report found that “genocides and crimes against humanity took place during the year against predominantly Muslim Uyghurs and other ethnic and religious minority groups in Xinjiang.”

He said the alleged crimes included the arbitrary imprisonment of over one million civilians, forced sterilization, rape, torture, forced labor and “draconian restrictions” on the freedom of religion, freedom of religion. expression and freedom of movement.

The report, required annually by the United States Congress, provides the State Department’s assessment of human rights practices in more than 180 countries.

At a press conference in Washington, DC, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the results for 2020 demonstrate that in all regions of the world, human rights “continue to move in the wrong direction. direction”.

“We will use all the tools of our diplomacy to defend human rights and hold perpetrators accountable,” said the senior American diplomat, highlighting among other things the financial sanctions and travel under the American Global Magnitsky Act.

China has rejected accusations of abuse in Xinjiang, accusing countries and human rights groups of launching “slanderous attacks” on the conditions of Muslim Uyghurs and other minorities in the region.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi, addressing the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva last month, said that “the basic facts show that there has never been a so-called genocide, forced labor or religious oppression in Xinjiang.”

But western countries have more and more spoken against Beijing’s treatment of the Uyghurs, amid growing tensions between the United States and its allies, and China.

Blinken’s predecessor, former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, said on January 19 that China is committed.genocide and crimes against humanityAgainst the Uyghurs and other religious minorities in Xinjiang.

Protesters in Hong Kong rally to support Uyghurs [File: Lucy Nicholson/Reuters]

Other alleged rights violations

The State Department report also found that autocratic governments around the world have used the COVID-19 pandemic as a pretext to attack criticism and clamp down on freedoms.

He quotes the Suspected poisoning attack on August 20 on Alexey Navalny, an opposition leader and staunch critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Navalny was arrested earlier this year and jailed in a notorious penal camp outside of Moscow.

Among other cases, Blinken cited “arbitrary arrests, beatings and other violence against demonstrators in Belarus” and “violations and abuses” by parties to the ongoing conflict in Yemen, which have led to the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

War in Yemen erupted in late 2014 when Houthi rebels took over large swathes of the country. The conflict escalated in March 2015 when Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates assembled a US-backed military coalition to restore the government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, backed by Riyadh.

US President Joe Biden said last month that he plans to end his support for offensive coalition operations in Yemen.

Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny is serving prison time in the city of Pokrov, Russia [File: Tatyana Makeyeva/Reuters]

Blinken also noted the Biden administration’s imposition of travel sanctions on 76 Saudi nationals for 2018. assassination of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and “their appalling actions targeting dissidents perceived abroad.”

The United States was under pressure to go further, however, and impose sanctions on Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman after an unclassified US intelligence report revealed that the crown prince approved the operation to “capture or kill” Khashoggi.

About Myanmar, where the army represses demonstrations Against a February military coup, Blinken strongly condemned “the attacks on members of civil society, journalists and [and] trade unions”.

“The United States is determined to work with its allies and partners to hold those responsible for these heinous acts to account,” said Blinken.