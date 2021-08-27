World
China clamps down on celebrity fan culture after scandals – Times of India
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China cracked down on what it described as a “chaotic” celebrity fan culture on Friday, banning platforms from posting popularity lists and regulating the sale of derivatives after a series of scandals involving artists.
The country’s leading internet watchdog has said it will take action against spreading “damaging information” to celebrity fan groups and shut down chat channels that spread celebrity scandals or “provoke bad news”. problems”.
Platforms will no longer be able to post popular celebrity lists and fan groups need to be regulated, the watchdog said.
The internet regulator also bans variety shows from charging fans for the right to vote for their favorite acts in competitive online programs and urged not to seduce. internet users to buy celebrity items.
Regulators across the country must “increase their sense of responsibility, mission and urgency to maintain political and ideological security online,” the China Cyberspace Administration (CAC) said in a statement.
China has strict rules on content ranging from video games to movies to music, and censors anything it believes violates core socialist values. The crackdown on celebrity fan culture also comes as part of a broader regulatory campaign against the country’s internet giants.
Celebrity misbehavior
Online celebrity fan clubs have become a widespread phenomenon in China with the growth of the country’s entertainment industry, with actors and singers gathering fan bases with millions of supporters.
Local newspaper Le Paper predicted that the country’s “idol economy” could be worth 140 billion yuan ($ 21.59 billion) by 2022.
But they have also been criticized for their influence on minors and for causing social unrest, as competing fan clubs have been seen trading name-calling online or spending large sums of money to vote for their favorite stars in programs. of idol competition.
Canadian-Chinese pop star Kris Wu, who was arrested last month by Beijing police on suspicion of sexual assault, has seen her fan groups speak out on social media. Most of these fan accounts, as well as Wu’s online accounts, were subsequently closed.
Netflix’s Chinese equivalent, iQiyi, also came under fire earlier this year after fans of one of its talent shows were filmed wasting milk in their attempt to qualify to vote. On Thursday, iQiyi said it would no longer broadcast idol competition shows.
Chinese authorities have also targeted the behavior of domestic celebrities after a number of controversies.
In January, Chinese actress Zheng Shuang became engulfed in a surrogacy controversy and was later questioned for tax evasion. Shanghai tax authorities announced on Friday that they had decided to fine him 299 million yuan for tax evasion.
At the end of last month, state media reported that 64 Chinese stars, including some of the country’s best-known names, such as Zhang Yishan and Rayzha Alimjan, attended a course organized by the government in which they they learnt Communist Party history and their responsibilities as public figures.
