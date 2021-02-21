World
China censors the Internet. So why not Russia? – India time
MOSCOW: Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of Kremlin-controlled RT television channel, recently called on the government to block access to Western social media.
She wrote: “Foreign platforms in Russia must be closed.”
His choice of social network to send this message: Twitter.
While the Kremlin fears an open internet shaped by American companies, it simply cannot leave it.
Winter of discontent in Russia, waves of nationwide protests sparked by return of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, was made possible thanks to the country’s free and open Internet. The state controls the television airwaves, but online Navalny’s dramatic arrest on arrival in Moscow, his investigation of the president Vladimir PoutineThe so-called secret palace and calls for protest from its supporters have all been broadcast to an audience of millions.
For years, the Russian government has put in place the technological and legal infrastructure to clamp down on freedom of expression online, leading to frequent predictions that the country may be heading for Internet censorship similar to the big par -Chinese fire.
But even as Putin faced the biggest protests in recent years last month, his government seemed unwilling – and, to some extent, unable – to block websites or take other drastic measures to limit the spread of digital dissent.
The reluctance underscored the challenge Putin faces as he tries to blunt the political implications of cheap high-speed internet access reaching remote corners of the vast country while avoiding angering a population that has fallen in love with it. ‘Instagram, YouTube, Twitter and TikTok. .
“They are afraid,” said Dmitry Galushko, a telecommunications consultant in Moscow, explaining why the Kremlin did not crack down harder. “They have all these guns, but they don’t know how to use them.”
More broadly, the question of knowing how to manage the Internet lays bare a dilemma for PutinRussia: Whether to take state repression to new heights and risk a public reaction or continue to try to manage public discontent by maintaining a semblance of an open society.
In China, government control went hand in hand with the early development of the Internet. But in Russia, home to a Soviet legacy of a huge pool of engineering talent, digital entrepreneurship flourished freely for two decades, until Putin began trying to curb online speech after the anti-protests. governments of 2011 and 2012.
By this point, the open Internet was so ingrained in business and society – and its architecture so decentralized – that it was too late to change course drastically. But efforts to censor the web, along with demands for internet providers to install equipment for government surveillance and control, gained momentum in bills passed by parliament. At the same time, Internet access continues to expand, in part thanks to government support.
Russian officials now say they have the technology in place to enable a “sovereign RuNet” – a network that would continue to give Russians access to Russian websites even if the country were cut off from the World Wide Web. The official line is that this expensive infrastructure provides protection in the event that nefarious Western forces attempt to cut off Russia’s communications links. But activists say this is in fact intended to give the Kremlin the ability to cut off some or all of Russia from the world.
“In principle, it will be possible to restore or allow the autonomous functioning of the Russian segment of the Web,” Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Putin’s Security Council and former prime minister, recently told reporters. “Technologically, everything is ready for this.”
In the midst of this year’s internal unrest, Russia’s saber-strikes against Silicon Valley have reached a new intensity. Navalny made expert use of GoogleYouTube, Facebook and Twitter to reach tens of millions of Russians with his out-of-the-box depictions of official corruption, right down to the $ 850 toilet brush he claims he identified at a property Putin used.
At the same time, Russia has appeared powerless to try to stop these companies from blocking pro-Kremlin accounts or forcing them to remove pro-Navalny content. (Navalny’s voice echoes on social media, even with him behind bars: On Saturday, a court upheld his prison sentence of more than two years.)
Russian telecommunications regulator Roskomnadzor has taken to publicly berating US internet companies, sometimes several times a day. On Wednesday, the regulator said the social voice chat network Clubhouse had violated “the rights of citizens to access and distribute information freely” by suspending the account of a prominent state television host, Vladimir Solovyov. On January 29, he claimed that Google was blocking YouTube videos containing the Russian national anthem, calling them “blatant and unacceptable rudeness directed against all citizens of our country.”
Clubhouse apparently blocked Solovyov’s account due to user complaints, while Google said some videos containing the Russian anthem were mistakenly blocked due to a content rights issue. Clubhouse did not respond to a request for comment.
In addition, as calls for a nationwide protest grew after Navalny’s arrest last month, Roskomnadzor said social media encouraged minors to participate in illegal activities.
Russian social network VKontakte and China-owned app TikTok partially complied with Roskomnadzor’s order to block access to protest-related content. But Facebook refused, saying, “This content does not violate our community standards.”
Despite all of its criticism of American social media companies, the Kremlin has used them extensively to spread its message around the world. It was Facebook that served as the primary tool in Russia’s efforts to influence the 2016 US presidential election. On YouTube, the state-controlled RT network has a total of 14 million subscribers to its channels in English, Spanish and Arabic.
RT’s editor-in-chief Simonyan says she will continue to use U.S. social media platforms until they are banned.
“To stop using these platforms when everyone is using them is to capitulate to the adversary,” she said in a statement to The New York Times. “To forbid them to everyone is to defeat the said adversary.”
A law that Putin signed in December gives his government new powers to block or restrict access to social media, but it is not yet using them. When regulators attempted to block access to the Telegram messaging app from 2018, the two-year effort ended in failure after Telegram found ways to bypass the restrictions.
Instead, officials are trying to lure Russians to social media like VKontakte which is closely linked to the government. Gazprom Media, a subsidiary of the state-owned natural gas giant, has pledged to make its video platform RuTube a competitor to YouTube. And in December, he announced that he had purchased a TikTok-style app called “Ya Molodets” – in Russian for “I’m great” – to share short videos on a smartphone.
Andrei Soldatov, a journalist who has co-authored a book on the Kremlin’s efforts to control the internet, says the strategy of persuading people to use Russian platforms is a way to prevent dissent from going viral at times. crisis. Starting April 1, all smartphones sold in Russia will need to be preloaded with 16 Russian-made apps, including three social media and a response to Apple’s Siri voice assistant called Marusya.
“The goal is for the typical Russian user to live in a Russian app bubble,” Soldatov said. “Potentially, it could be quite effective.”
The acceleration of Putin’s selective repression machine is even more effective, some activists say. A new law makes online defamation punishable by up to five years in prison, and the editor of a popular news website served 15 days in prison for retweeting a joke that referred to a pro-Navalny protest in January.
In a widely released video this month, a SWAT team from the Pacific port city of Vladivostok can be seen interviewing Gennady Shulga, a local video blogger who has covered the protests. An officer wearing a helmet, goggles and combat fatigues presses Shulga shirtless onto a tiled floor next to two bowls of animal food.
“The Kremlin is losing the race for information,” said Sarkis Darbinyan, an Internet freedom activist. “Self-censorship and fear – that’s what we’re headed for.”
