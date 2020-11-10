World
China cannot be separated from the world: Xi Jinping – Times of India
BEIJING: China cannot be separated from the world in achieving development because both need each other for prosperity, President Xi Jinping said Tuesday, highlighting the new development model pursued by the world’s second-largest economy.
Xi, addressing the Council of Heads of State of the SCO Group via video link, said China is accelerating its efforts to foster a new development paradigm with domestic circulation as a pillar and national and international circulation strengthening. mutually.
China cannot be separated from the world to achieve development, and the world also needs China for its prosperity, he said.
“New mechanisms are being put in place to build a higher level open economy. China will remain committed to a win-win openness strategy, ”Xi said, adding that Beijing will seek world development impetus and contribute more to the world with its own development.
“We invite all parties to capitalize on China’s development opportunities and make active efforts to deepen cooperation with China,” said the Chinese president.
On October 31, Xi, in an article published in Qiushi’s, the decision Chinese Communist PartyThe official gazette of the (CPC), wrote that China can no longer rely on its previous economic development model to depend on global exports, but build a self-controlled, safe and reliable domestic production and supply system in the areas of national security.
Last month’s plenary session of the Xi-led CPC adopted his proposals for formulating the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) for national economic and social development and long-term goals for 2035.
As the 14th Five-Year Plan envisions a massive overhaul of the country’s domestic market to boost consumption to reduce China’s dependence on shrinking export markets, Vision 2035 envisions a long-term plan, reflecting Xi’s development vision.
“We must not and cannot simply repeat the previous model, but we must strive to shape a new industrial chain to improve technological innovation and import substitution, which are at the heart of deepening the structural reforms of the country. supply side and are essential for achieving high-quality development. Xi said in his article.
China’s status as a global factory has been affected by the decline of global markets and the US president Donald trumpthe trade war as well as its decision to ban Chinese tech companies like Huawei and TIC Tac. The United States recently tightened restrictions on semiconductor chip exports to China, deepening the technological conflict between the world’s two major economies.
The founding members of the SCO are China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. India and Pakistan were admitted to the grouping in 2017.
The SCO Video Link Summit is hosted by Russia, which will also host a virtual summit of BRICS, (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) on November 17.
India is also expected to host the virtual meeting of SCO heads of government on November 30 in which Chinese Premier Li Keqiang is expected to attend.
