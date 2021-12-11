World
China calls US democracy “weapon of mass destruction” – Times of India
BEIJING: China called US democracy a “weapon of mass destruction” on Saturday, following US organization Summit for Democracy which aimed to consolidate allies sharing the same ideas in the face of autocratic regimes.
China was banned from the two-day virtual summit – along with countries like Russia and Hungary – and responded by angrily accusing the US president Joe biden to stir up the ideological divisions of the Cold War era.
“‘Democracy’ has long become a ‘weapon of mass destruction’ used by the United States to interfere with other countries,” a spokesperson for the Foreign Office said in an online statement, who also accused the United States of having “instigated ‘color revolutions'” abroad. .
The ministry also claimed that the summit was organized by the United States to “draw lines of ideological prejudices, instrumentalize and arm democracy … (and) incite division and confrontation”.
Instead, Beijing pledged to “resist and resolutely oppose all kinds of pseudo-democracies.”
Ahead of the summit, China stepped up a propaganda blitz criticizing American democracy as corrupt and a failure.
Instead, he touted his own version of “full people’s democracy” in a white paper released last week that aimed to bolster the legitimacy of the ruling Communist Party, which has become increasingly authoritarian under President Xi Jinping. .
While the United States has repeatedly denied that there would be another Cold War with China, tensions between the world’s two largest economies have intensified in recent years over issues such as business and technology competition. , human rights, Xinjiang and Taiwan.
the US Treasury Friday sanctioned two top Chinese officials for human rights violations in Xinjiang region and placed China’s AI monitoring company SenseTime on a blacklist for its facial recognition technology targeting the Uyghur minority.
Taiwan, an autonomous democratic island claimed by China, has been invited to the US summit in a clear snub to its bigger neighbor.
But Beijing received a boost in the middle of Biden’s summit when Nicaragua abandoned its previous diplomatic alliance with Taiwan, saying it only recognized China.
The announcement leaves Taiwan with just 14 diplomatic allies. In response, the US Department of State called on “all countries that value democratic institutions” to “broaden their engagement” with the island.
