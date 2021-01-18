World
China calls Pompeo ‘Mr. Liar’; US charges against Wuhan bio-lab viewed as ‘conspiracy’ – Times of India
BEIJING: China on Monday expressed anger at outgoing US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo calling him “Mr. Liar” and dismissing the allegations as “conspiracies and lies” State Department that Covid-19 may have emerged from the Wuhan bio-lab and have links with the Chinese military.
China, which faced global criticism after virus has become a pandemic claiming more than two million lives, has vehemently claimed that the coronavirus has appeared in several places around the world, although he only reported it first.
But Beijing is more angry with the outgoing US president Donald trump and Pompeo for alleging that the virus may have emerged from the Wuhan First Institute of Virology (WIV), which studies zoonotic diseases.
A latest document released by the US State Department reinforcing its previous claim that the virus may have emerged from the WIV, coinciding with the visit of a WHO investigative team of scientists to Wuhan, further stirred Beijing.
Reacting angrily to the American document, Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at a press briefing Monday that “the statement and the list are full of plots and lies, which dovetails with some US officials who have treated the pandemic passively and consistently blamed on others. list is another made-in-the-USA list of lies ”.
The US document states that “for more than a year the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has systematically prevented a transparent and thorough investigation into the origin of the Covid-19 pandemic, choosing instead to devote enormous resources to deception and disinformation “.
“The US government does not know exactly where, when or how the Covid-19 virus – known as SARS-CoV-2 – was initially transmitted to humans. We have not determined whether the epidemic started with contact with infected animals or whether it was the result of an accident in a laboratory in Wuhan, China, ”he said.
“The virus may have emerged naturally from human contact with infected animals, spreading in a pattern consistent with a natural epidemic,” he said.
“Alternatively, a lab accident could look like a natural epidemic if the initial exposure involved only a few individuals and was aggravated by asymptomatic infection. Chinese scientists studied animal-derived coronaviruses under conditions that increased the risk of disease. ‘accidental and potentially unintentional exposure,’ it said.
“The US government has reason to believe that several WIV researchers fell ill in the fall of 2019, before the first identified case of the epidemic, with symptoms compatible with both Covid-19 and common seasonal illnesses.
“This raises questions about the credibility of the public claim by WIV principal investigator Shi Zhengli that there was ‘no infection’ among WIV staff and students from SARS-CoV-2 or viruses linked to the SARS, “he said.
Significantly, China honored Shi who earned the nickname of ‘Bat woman‘for her passionate research on bats and viruses as an “advanced worker of the Chinese Academy of Sciences”.
This honor coincides with the arrival of the WHO team which is expected to visit the WIV.
Shi has now alleged in official media here that mink, not bat or pangolin, could be a possible host for the origin of the novel coronavirus, and called on the world to probe more sensitive animal samples for determine when the virus has moved to humans. .
The State Department document also alleged that “for many years, the United States has publicly expressed concerns about China’s past work in the field of biological weapons, which Beijing has neither documented nor clearly eliminated. , despite its clear obligations under the Biological Weapons Convention “.
Pompeo’s latest tweets against China on a host of issues including its political system, official media, Beijing’s response to Covid-19, Xinjiang, Hong Kong and the South China Sea, “fully showed that some US politicians ignore public safety and public life, run counter to science, and obsess over propaganda about plots and the spread of the” virus political, ”Hua said.
“It is also the final madness staged by Pompeo, this Mr. Liar,” she said.
“What I want to stress is that if the United States truly respects the science and the facts, it should open the Fort Detrick lab and ask about its more than 200 overseas labs open to the public,” while inviting WHO experts to examine the origins and respond to the suspicions of the community internationally, ”she said.
