China bans BBC World News: China withdraws BBC World News for content “violation” | World News – Times of India

BEIJING: Chinese broadcasting regulator announced its withdrawal on Thursday BBC World News airwaves, claiming that the channel’s content had “seriously” violated reporting rules in the country.
In a statement, China’s National Administration of Film, Television and Radio said BBC World News reporting on China “seriously violated” broadcasting guidelines, including “the requirement that news must be truthful and fair “and not” harm China’s national interests. ”
“The National Administration of Film, Television and Radio does not allow the BBC to continue broadcasting in China and does not accept its new annual broadcast request,” he said.

