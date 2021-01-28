China-Australia relations: Canberra responds to Xi Jinping’s intimidating remarks amid trade dispute

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s appeal to the big countries not to intimidate the weak has revealed a “disconnect” between China’s behavior and rhetoric, a senior Australian minister said on Wednesday.

Still uncomfortable with punitive Chinese sanctions on a Australian product line and a roaring war of words between Beijing and Canberra, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg challenged the Communist leader’s selfless Davos speech.

Xi told the forum – which this year takes place entirely online – that relations between countries should be governed by rules and institutions, not by force.

“The strong should not intimidate the weak. Decisions should not be made by simply showing strong muscles or waving a big fist,” Xi said in remarks apparently seeking favor from smaller nations and offering a veiled criticism of the United States.

But Frydenberg told reporters on Wednesday that Xi’s comments did not correspond to China’s acts of economic coercion on Australia.

“Well, we agree with this sentiment that big nations shouldn’t bully small ones, but there seems to be a certain disconnect between words and actions,” he said.

“The reality is that Australia has been the target of some pretty tough actions when it comes to our trade.”

Relations between Canberra and Beijing were in free fall throughout last year, with China responding to a list of issues, including Australia’s call for an investigation into the origins of the coronavirus and the ban on Huawei’s participation in the network 5G of the country.

China has hit more than a dozen Australian sectors with import levies, along with barley and wine industries particularly affected. Exporters risk losing up to $ 2 billion to $ 4 billion in sales.

