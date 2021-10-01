World
China appoints new Xinjiang governor amid abuse charges – Times of India
BEIJING: China has appointed a new governor for Xinjiang where the decision Communist Party is accused of having carried out mass detentions and other abuses against members of the Uyghur and other Muslim minority groups.
A former vice-governor, Erkin Tunisia has gained notoriety for vehemently defending Chinese policies in the northwest region, particularly the use of facilities that critics call detention centers, but which China says are intended for training professional development and de-radicalization and to divert the inhabitants of the region from terrorism and extremism.
Tuniyaz, 59, is an ethnic Uyghur who studied economics and law and rose through the ranks in various positions in Xinjiang. His appointment was announced Thursday evening.
The region’s most powerful official is Communist Party Secretary Chen Quanguo, who is accused of overseeing mass detentions and widespread surveillance of minorities.
In his February video address to the United Nations, Tuniyaz said, “All of the interns at these institutions graduated” in October 2019 and now had “stable jobs and leading normal lives.”
The centers “educated and rehabilitated people influenced by religious extremism and guilty of petty crimes in order to prevent them from being victims of terrorism and extremism” and to protect citizens against the violation of their human rights fundamentals, Tuniyaz said.
Observers say the camp system has been extended with more permanent facilities, while former detainees say they have been subjected to brutal conditions and political indoctrination intended to separate them from their traditional culture and religion.
Under the impetus of assimilation, the state forced Uyghurs undergo sterilizations and abortions, Associated press investigation found, and in recent months, ordered them to drink traditional Chinese medicine to fight the coronavirus.
Many in the camps have been convicted in secret extrajudicial trials and transferred to high-security prisons for reasons such as being in contact with people abroad, having too many children and studying. Islam. People deemed less at risk, such as women or the elderly, have been transferred to some form of house arrest or forced labor in factories.
A former vice-governor, Erkin Tunisia has gained notoriety for vehemently defending Chinese policies in the northwest region, particularly the use of facilities that critics call detention centers, but which China says are intended for training professional development and de-radicalization and to divert the inhabitants of the region from terrorism and extremism.
Tuniyaz, 59, is an ethnic Uyghur who studied economics and law and rose through the ranks in various positions in Xinjiang. His appointment was announced Thursday evening.
The region’s most powerful official is Communist Party Secretary Chen Quanguo, who is accused of overseeing mass detentions and widespread surveillance of minorities.
In his February video address to the United Nations, Tuniyaz said, “All of the interns at these institutions graduated” in October 2019 and now had “stable jobs and leading normal lives.”
The centers “educated and rehabilitated people influenced by religious extremism and guilty of petty crimes in order to prevent them from being victims of terrorism and extremism” and to protect citizens against the violation of their human rights fundamentals, Tuniyaz said.
Observers say the camp system has been extended with more permanent facilities, while former detainees say they have been subjected to brutal conditions and political indoctrination intended to separate them from their traditional culture and religion.
Under the impetus of assimilation, the state forced Uyghurs undergo sterilizations and abortions, Associated press investigation found, and in recent months, ordered them to drink traditional Chinese medicine to fight the coronavirus.
Many in the camps have been convicted in secret extrajudicial trials and transferred to high-security prisons for reasons such as being in contact with people abroad, having too many children and studying. Islam. People deemed less at risk, such as women or the elderly, have been transferred to some form of house arrest or forced labor in factories.