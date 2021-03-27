World

China announces sanctions against individuals and entities in US and Canada – Times of India

Photo of usama usama Send an email 2 hours ago
0 13 Less than a minute

BEIJING: China on Saturday announced sanctions against individuals and entities in the United States and Canada, in response to sanctions imposed on Chinese citizens and groups Xinjiang.
China would impose sanctions on the president of the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) Gayle Manchin and USCIRF Vice President Tony Perkins, China’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
China also sanctioned Canadian MP Michael Chong and the Subcommittee on International Human Rights of the House of Commons Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and International Development of Canada, the statement said.

Source link

Photo of usama usama Send an email 2 hours ago
0 13 Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of usama

usama

Related Articles

Big Tech’s Outrageous Influence Drives State-Level Setback

3 hours ago

Why are social media platforms silencing Kashmiri voices?

3 hours ago

Why the internet loves the saga of stranded ships in the Suez Canal.

4 hours ago

Rail traffic resumes after fatal crash in southern Egypt

7 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button