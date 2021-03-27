World
China announces sanctions against individuals and entities in US and Canada – Times of India
BEIJING: China on Saturday announced sanctions against individuals and entities in the United States and Canada, in response to sanctions imposed on Chinese citizens and groups Xinjiang.
China would impose sanctions on the president of the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) Gayle Manchin and USCIRF Vice President Tony Perkins, China’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
China also sanctioned Canadian MP Michael Chong and the Subcommittee on International Human Rights of the House of Commons Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and International Development of Canada, the statement said.
China would impose sanctions on the president of the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) Gayle Manchin and USCIRF Vice President Tony Perkins, China’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
China also sanctioned Canadian MP Michael Chong and the Subcommittee on International Human Rights of the House of Commons Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and International Development of Canada, the statement said.
Source link