World
China Anal Swab Covid Test: China Deploys Anal Swabs To Test Covid-19 | World News – Times of India
BEIJING: China has started to use anal swabs to test those she considers at high risk of contracting Covid-19, state television reported, with social media users and travelers squirming due to the invasive procedure which doctors say may be more efficient at detecting virus.
Officials took anal swabs from neighborhood residents with confirmation Covid-19 case in Beijing Last week, the CCTV broadcaster said, while those in the designated quarantine facilities were also tested.
Small, localized outbreaks in recent weeks have seen several cities in northern China isolated from the rest of the country and have sparked mass testing campaigns – which so far have mostly been carried out using throat swabs. and nose.
But the anal swab method “may increase the detection rate of infected people” because traces of the virus persist longer in the anus than in the respiratory tract, said Li Tongzeng, senior doctor at You’an Hospital in Beijing, on CCTV.
Users of the popular Twitter-like social media platform Weibo in China responded to the method with a mixture of glee and horror.
“I was very lucky to return to China earlier,” wrote one user.
“Mild evil, but extreme humiliation,” said another, using a laughing emoticon.
Others who had undergone the procedure rang with black humor.
“I did two anal swabs, every time I did one I had to do a throat swab afterwards – I was so afraid the nurse would forget to use a new swab,” joked. a Weibo user.
CCTV said on Sunday that anal swabs would not be used as widely as other methods because the technique was “not practical.”
As cases increase around the world, China has imposed more stringent requirements on international arrivals in an effort to keep domestic transmission close to zero.
All arrivals to the country must have multiple negative test results and be quarantined for at least 14 days at a designated hotel upon arrival, with many cities and regions having additional home observation requirements.
Officials took anal swabs from neighborhood residents with confirmation Covid-19 case in Beijing Last week, the CCTV broadcaster said, while those in the designated quarantine facilities were also tested.
Small, localized outbreaks in recent weeks have seen several cities in northern China isolated from the rest of the country and have sparked mass testing campaigns – which so far have mostly been carried out using throat swabs. and nose.
But the anal swab method “may increase the detection rate of infected people” because traces of the virus persist longer in the anus than in the respiratory tract, said Li Tongzeng, senior doctor at You’an Hospital in Beijing, on CCTV.
Users of the popular Twitter-like social media platform Weibo in China responded to the method with a mixture of glee and horror.
“I was very lucky to return to China earlier,” wrote one user.
“Mild evil, but extreme humiliation,” said another, using a laughing emoticon.
Others who had undergone the procedure rang with black humor.
“I did two anal swabs, every time I did one I had to do a throat swab afterwards – I was so afraid the nurse would forget to use a new swab,” joked. a Weibo user.
CCTV said on Sunday that anal swabs would not be used as widely as other methods because the technique was “not practical.”
As cases increase around the world, China has imposed more stringent requirements on international arrivals in an effort to keep domestic transmission close to zero.
All arrivals to the country must have multiple negative test results and be quarantined for at least 14 days at a designated hotel upon arrival, with many cities and regions having additional home observation requirements.
Source link