China accuses US of restricting and suppressing Chinese students for hours at Los Angeles airport – Times of India
LOS ANGELES: China accuses the United States to restrict and suppress Chinese students for tens of hours at Angels the airport “for no reason”.
Consulate General of China in Los Angeles, California said he urged the United States to “stop restricting and suppressing Chinese students” for no reason, World time reported. According to Chinese state media, a number of Chinese students have been repeatedly interrogated, threatened or even restricted for dozens of hours at the LA airport.
China last month opposed the interrogation and deportation of a Chinese student by U.S. officials at an airport in Texas, and filed solemn representations to the United States.
It comes after a Chinese student was reportedly questioned at the border entrance to Houston. After an investigation that lasted a few hours, the student was expelled by the United States, the Global Times reported, citing information from the Chinese Embassy in the United States.
The embassy said the US action violated the student’s legitimate rights and interests and caused serious physical and mental harm to him and his family.
Alleging serious violations of the human rights of students, the embassy complained that there have been a number of similar cases of arbitrary and harsh interrogations and even expulsions of Chinese students by US officials.
The embassy added that “People-to-people exchanges are the social foundation of China-US relations. Chinese students in the United States play a positive role in promoting mutual understanding and friendship between the two countries.” .
China urged the US side to honor its declaration of welcoming Chinese students and called on them to stop “abusing” them using national security.
Beijing and Washington have been at loggerheads on a multitude of issues, including trade, Covid-19, human rights and multiple groupings Quad and Aukous.
