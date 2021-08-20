World
China 3 Child Policy: China Endorses Three-Child Policy with Measures to Encourage Couples to Have More Children | World News – Times of India
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s national legislature on Friday formally approved the three-child policy referred to by the ruling Communist Party, as part of a major policy change aimed at preventing a sharp drop in birth rates in the country on Friday. most populous in the world.
The revised Population and Family Planning Law, which allows Chinese couples to have three children, was passed by the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress (NPC).
In an apparent attempt to address the reluctance of Chinese couples to have more children due to rising costs, the amended law also enacted more social and economic support measures to address concerns.
The new law stipulates that the country will take supportive measures, including in the areas of finance, taxes, insurance, education, housing and employment, to reduce the burden on families as well as the cost of education and education of children, reported the China Daily.
The AFN revised the law to implement the central leadership’s decision to cope with the new circumstances of social and economic development and promote long-term balanced population growth, according to the report.
In May this year, the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) approved a relaxation of its strict two-child policy to allow all couples to have up to three children.
China allowed all couples to have two children in 2016, abandoning the draconian decades-old one-child policy that policymakers blame for the country’s demographic crisis.
Chinese authorities say the one-child policy implemented for more than three decades has prevented more than 400 million births.
The decision to allow the third child came after this month’s decennial census showed China’s population grew at the slowest rate to 1.412 billion, amid official projections that the decline could begin as soon as possible. next year.
New census figures revealed that the population crisis facing China is expected to worsen as the population of people over the age of 60 increased to 264 million, an increase of 18.7% per year. last.
As calls for the government to remove restrictions on family planning escalated amid fears that the country’s population decline could lead to severe labor shortages and have an impact. negative about the world’s second-largest economy, the CCP decided to allow a third child while refusing to completely abandon the family planning policy.
“The data shows that China’s aging population has become even more pronounced, and we will continue to face the pressure to achieve long-term balanced demographic development,” Ning Jizhe, head of the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), said when the census figures were released on May 11.
The two-child policy failed to get couples excited about having a second child as fewer opted for the second child, citing heavy expenses to raise the children.
The wrong answer made Liang Jianzhang, professor at Peking University‘s School of Economics, to suggest that the government provide parents with one million yuan (US $ 156,000) for each newborn baby to support the country’s falling birth rate.
Dan Wang, chief economist of Hang Seng Bank (China), said the three-child policy would have a positive impact on China’s birth rate, but not as much as officials had hoped.
“The high costs of housing and education, as well as the lack of job protection for women, are strong economic constraints to having children,” she said, adding that the cost of having a third child would be too high for most of the middle classes. families.
The declining trend prompted Chinese demographers to predict that India’s population could overtake that of China earlier than the A projection of 2027 to take first place as the most populous country in the world.
Scheduled to overtake China as the world’s most populous country around 2027, India is expected to add nearly 273 million people by 2050 and will remain the most populous country until the end of the current century, according to a UN report in 2019.
The UN report said that in 2019 India had an estimated population of 1.37 billion and China 1.43 billion and that by 2027 India’s population is expected to exceed that of China.
Lu Jiehua, a sociology professor at Peking University, said China’s population could peak by 2027 before starting to decline. Some demographers believe the peak could happen as early as 2022.
China is also at risk of falling into the low fertility trap, as it registered 12 million births in 2020, marking a decline for the fourth year in a row.
The total fertility rate of women of reproductive age in China was 1.3, a relatively low level.
A report released this year by the central bank of China – the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) – said that China’s demographics are set to change as its population growth enters negative growth after 2025, which will lead to a shortage of consumer demand.
“When the total population enters negative growth [after 2025], there will be a shortage of demand. We need to pay attention to the impact of demographics on future consumption, ”said Cai Fang, member of the PBOC’s monetary policy committee.
The PBOC study said that China should immediately liberalize its birth policies or face a scenario where it has a lower share of workers and a higher burden of elderly care than the United States d ‘by 2050.
He said the country should not interfere with people’s ability to have children or that it would be too late to reverse the economic impact of a declining population.
China is also considering a gradual, flexible and differentiated path to raising the retirement age.
