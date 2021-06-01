Chilean President calls for open dialogue on drafting new constitution

Sebastian Pinera’s ruling coalition suffered heavy losses last month in electing representatives to draft the constitution.

Chile’s outgoing president urged 155 representatives to draft a new constitution for the South American nation to abandon the “trench politics”, engage in open dialogue and reach agreements.

In his annual State of the Nation address on Tuesday, center-right President Sebastian Pinera said he would convene the new body “in the coming days.”

He said he hoped that the Constitutional Convention would “strictly respect the limits and rules” of his mandate and preserve the rights, opportunities and freedoms of all Chilean citizens.

“An agreement will only be possible if we are prepared to talk and listen to each other and abandon the politics of the trenches so that history will remember (the convention) as those who forged powerful agreements and a better future. for Chile, ”he said.

Last month, the Chileans were tasked with elect representatives to replace the current constitution, drafted in the 1980s under the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet.

Representatives – who were among more than 1,300 applicants – will have nine months to draft a new document. It will then be submitted to a compulsory plebiscite.

“I want to participate in all possible ways in shaping the future of our country”, voter Monica Manriquez, 83, told Al Jazeera from a polling station in Santiago on May 16. “Elections significantly define the fate of a nation.”

While the ruling Pinera Chile Vamos coalition had pledged to win at least a third of the Constitutional Convention seats, it suffered a shocking loss at the polls.

Most of the seats went to independent left-wing candidates, many of whom came from social groups from 2019 events against inequalities.

In his speech, Pinera said that while respecting the autonomy of the organization, he hoped that the rights to water and property would be protected, as well as the rights to health, quality education, housing, work and social benefits.

A person holds a banner during a protest as Chilean President Sebastian Pinera delivers his annual State of the Nation address in Santiago [Rodrigo Garrido/Reuters]

Also on Tuesday, Pinera announced plans to pass a same-sex marriage bill that has stalled in the historically conservative country for years.

“I think the time for equal marriage has come in our country,” he said during his address.

“Everyone, regardless of their sexual orientation, will be able to live, love and build a family with all the protection and dignity they need and deserve. “

His government’s popularity has plummeted amid the poverty and unemployment linked to the coronavirus, as well as its attempts to prevent citizens from tapping into their private pensions.

The country has reported more than 29,300 deaths from COVID-19 and more than 1.3 million cases to date, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.