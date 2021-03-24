Children’s General Assembly to meet in Billund, Denmark in September to present comprehensive solutions to the United Nations

NEW YORK, March 24, 2021 / CNW / – Children’s General Assembly to be held in Billund, Denmark September 19-21, 2021, in conjunction with the United Nations General Assembly meeting. As world leaders meet new York for the United Nations General Assembly, children from around the world will convene their own assembly to discuss their approach to solving the world’s most critical problems. The purpose of the Children’s Assembly is to present the UN with a united voice of children around the world.

“The world leaders of the UN are meeting to discuss the future, but the future is ours,” said Dicte Ø. Christensen, 13, from Billund. “With the Children’s Assembly, we will now have the opportunity to be at the table and offer our ideas and solutions to improve this world.”

Children from all over the world of different nationalities, gender and economic status, aged 10 to 17, are called upon to enroll in the capitalofchildren.com/children-s-general-assembly by April 7, 2021, to participate in the General Assembly of Children. Those who register after the deadline can still view and comment on the Assembly meeting in September.

It is estimated that 80 children from 40 different countries will participate in three online workshops in April and May to tackle issues of their choice such as climate change, access to global resources, education, gender equality. , etc. Only a few children from each country will be selected to ensure diversity. The children will then be divided into groups according to their interest in particular issues. A spokesperson from each group will present their ideas at a virtual workshop in June. These children will be chosen based on diversity and their interest in creating the final proposal for the UN. All workshops will be led by educators from Billund, dedicated to encouraging children to think critically and globally.

The selected group of 8-16 children and their parents will gather at the Children’s Assembly in Billund in September, joined virtually by children from around the world, to deliver talks on global challenges and solutions. They will submit their ideas and recommendations to the United Nations General Assembly in new York sure September 21.

“Children around the world are trying to get the attention of world leaders, but here in Billund we take great pleasure in listening to children,” said Ib Kristensen, Mayor of Billund. “At the General Children’s Assembly, we will take children seriously and give them the opportunity to meet on their own terms and to create new solutions together.”

Billund, the town of Denmark also known as Capital of children, is the perfect place to hold this assembly. For nearly a century, Billund – its politicians, schools and nonprofit foundations – has focused particularly on children and on developing children’s skills. In 2020, the city was recognized by UNICEF as a Child-Friendly City and Municipality due to an extraordinary effort for children and children’s rights.

Søren Brandi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Capital of Children, adds: “We believe that world leaders can learn just as much from children as children learn from adults, and that the ideas that emerge from this assembly will inspire world leaders. in the same way. that we are inspired by the children of Billund. “

The right of children to co-determination is a central point of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child. By bringing children from different backgrounds to the Children’s General Assembly, the ground is set to develop the younger generation as creative world citizens, nurturing their democratic skills and helping them grab the attention of leaders. today. Children will have the opportunity to collaborate, communicate and think both critically and creatively to help solve global challenges.

The assembly is a non-profit initiative developed in collaboration with Children of Billund, the Capital of Children organization, the Municipality of Billund, the Billund International School, the LEGO Foundation, local schools, businesses and non-profit organizations, all of which have a common belief that children’s skills and opinions are meaningful and should be taken seriously.

About the Children’s General Assembly:

The Children’s General Assembly is developed in collaboration with the Capital of Children Panel, local organizations and the Capital of Children organization. All children between the ages of 10 and 17 can attend the assembly regardless of their gender, nationality, religion or disability. At the meeting, the children of the world work together to create a manifesto on today’s global issues, which they will then present to world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly in New York. The Children’s General Assembly will take place in Billund, Denmark, between September 19-21, 2021.

About Capital of Children:

For almost a century, Billund has focused particularly on children and developing children’s skills. For a number of years, politicians, schools and nonprofit foundations have worked with the children of Billund to make Billund a city at the height of a child. In 2020, Billund was recognized by UNICEF as a Child-Friendly City and Municipality for an extraordinary effort on behalf of children and children’s rights. The ambition was – and still is – to create the best place in the world for children. And for the world.

