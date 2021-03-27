Children trapped by war in Colombia, five years after the peace agreement
PUERTO CACHICAMO, Colombia – At 13, she left home to join the guerrillas. Today, at the age of 15, Yeimi Sofía Vega lay in a coffin, killed during a military operation ordered by her government.
Some of the youngest children in his town, Puerto Cachicamo, led his funeral procession, waving little white flags as they passed the school, with its moldy books and broken benches, past the shuttered dispensary and their little ones. wooden houses.
“We don’t want bombs,” chanted the children as they walked down a dusty road to the cemetery. “We want opportunities.”
Almost five years after Colombia signed a historic peace accord with its largest rebel group, the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, the country’s internal war is far from over.
Remote towns like Puerto Cachicamo have yet to see the schools, clinics and jobs the government promised in the deal. Thousands of dissident FARC fighters have returned to battle, or have never laid down their arms, and are fighting rivals for control of illicit markets. Mass assassinations and forced displacement are again regular occurrences.
And young people – trapped between an often absent state, the aggressive recruitment of armed groups and the firepower of the military – are once again the most vulnerable targets of the conflict.
This was evident this month, when the government bombed a rebel camp in an attempt to eliminate a dissident FARC leader known by the pseudonym Gentil Duarte. The camp turned out to be full of young people recruited by the group – and the operation killed at least two minors, including Yeimi Sofía.
Defense Minister Diego Molano blamed the rebels for the deaths, pointing out that it was they who turned teenagers into government targets by turning them into “war machines”.
The phrase electrified Colombian society, with some claiming Mr. Molano was blunt but precise, and others claiming it was this rhetoric – characterizing poor children as enemies of the state, instead of victims of his. neglect – which once again drove young people into guerrillas.
The recruitment of children was a common feature of the decades-long war in the country. Now the rebels are starting over, circling town squares, hanging recruiting posters, passing money to teenagers, charming the girls, then persuading them to join the fight.
The attack also raised critical questions of liability in a country still struggling with atrocities committed by all parties during a conflict that left at least 220,000 dead: did the authorities know that there were minors in the camp? Was the attack launched anyway?
Yeimi Sofía’s hometown, Puerto Cachicamo, sits on the Guayabero River, at the intersection of the Andes, the Amazon region, and the country’s vast plains. One of its defining characteristics is the almost total absence of the state.
Cellular service never arrived. The school, run by a non-governmental organization, only goes to grade 10. The health clinic closed when its only nurse left amid the pandemic. The nearest town is a four-hour drive on a dirt road so steep that even the sturdiest cars are often trapped in its muddy jaws. An outing can cost almost a month’s salary.
A lot of people are dairy farmers; some grow or harvest coca, the staple product of cocaine, one of the few profitable crops in the remote region.
“We are the drug traffickers,” said one farmer.
There is no police station, and many locals say their most memorable experiences with the state are their encounters with its soldiers, who arrive periodically to eradicate coca crops or fight rebels. On several occasions, these encounters have resulted in the ruin of livelihoods and wounded civilians.
Before the peace agreement, the FARC had a hold on this region, punishing petty criminals, issuing taxes and organizing work teams, all under the threat of violence. They also routinely recruited young people.
In 2016, when the FARC signed the peace agreement and demobilized, their fighters left in a fleet of boats on the Guayabero River.
Three months later, FARC dissidents arrived, said Jhon Albert Montilla, 36, father of another girl killed in the military attack, Danna Liseth Montilla, 16.
In the town of Danna, not far from Puerto Cachicamo, a giant FARC poster now hangs above the main street. In the restaurant run by his grandmother, FARC recruitment posters are placed on each table.
“Join the FARC,” they read. “Come with us in this war of the world’s poor against the world’s rich.”
Mr. Montilla said the dissidents left the flyers and no one dared to take them away.
By signing the 2016 peace agreement, the government agreed to provide aid to large swathes of the country, raising hope in Puerto Cachicamo, said city council president Luis Carlos Bonilla. But the help never arrived, at least not in the amount needed.
Disillusioned, dozens of young people from the Guayabero region have joined the insurgency since the signing of the peace agreement, he said.
Recruiters often sell teens the opportunities they claim to offer: access to guns, to computers, to an assignment.
Sometimes parents kiss their kids for a good night’s sleep and then wake up to find them gone.
The last time Mr. Montilla saw his daughter was on January 1, he said. Danna, who turned 16 in October, was an aspiring journalist who had started working with Guayabero’s voice, a group of citizen documentary filmmakers.
As the pandemic began, the government had stepped up coca eradication in the region, prompting protests from residents who saw their livelihoods at risk. The Voces cameramen rushed onto the stages.
As the army clashed with protesters – shoot several civilians during different encounters – Danna sat in a small shop, one of the few places in Puerto Cachicamo with reliable electricity, editing the videos and uploading them to the internet over a weak connection.
“But his desire was to be with us on the pitch,” said Fernando Montes Osorio, a cameraman with Voces who was shot dead in a clash, leaving his hand permanently mutilated.
Because Danna was young, he kept her in the editing room, he said. But they spoke often. “She was focused on the idea that things had to change.”
Then one day in January, she disappeared.
Her father said he believed the violence she had witnessed had led her into guerrilla warfare – and that her death was likely to create more anger, prompting other young people to join the fighters.
“The armed groups are going to be reinforced more and more by all this repression,” he said. “If we don’t create change, if there is no investment, no other vision for our sons and daughters, we will fill our cemeteries with children.”
It was not the first time since the peace agreement that the government has killed minors in a military operation.
The bombing of another FARC dissident camp in 2019 resulted in the deaths of eight children and adolescents. Guillermo Botero, then Minister of Defense, was forced to resign months later, after an opposition senator revealed that he had kept the ages of the victims hidden from the public.
The scandal has been a major test for new President Iván Duque, a conservative whose party has vigorously opposed the peace deal.
Critics say his post-deal strategy focuses too much on eliminating top criminal bosses and not enough on implementing social programs that are supposed to address the root causes of the war.
His supporters urged patience. “We cannot undo 56 years of war in just two years,” Duque’s high commissioner for peace, Miguel Ceballos, said in an interview last year.
A total of 12 people have died in the operation this month, and it is still unclear how many of them were minors.
The bombing killed 10 people, according to the army, while two died in clashes afterwards. Most of the dead identified so far by the National Medical Examiner’s Office are between 19 and 23 years old.
After Yeimi Sofía’s funeral procession arrived at the cemetery, her mother, Amparo Merchán, insisted on seeing her daughter one last time. Reluctantly, a neighbor opened the coffin and cut open the layers of plastic that officials had wrapped her body in.
The city was silent before the ravaged body of the young girl. Soon Yeimi Sofía’s sister, Nicol, 11, started crying. Neighbors urged her to be strong for her mother.
Later, one of the teachers in the city said that the school staff did not dare to set up an anti-recruitment program. To do so, the professor said, would turn them into “cannon fodder” for the rebels.
It is not known whether the March bombing was legal, said René Provost, professor of international law at McGill University.
Under international law, children who join an armed group can become combatants and therefore can be legally attacked by governments.
But the law also obliges state actors to investigate whether minors are present on a particular target and, if so, to seek alternative strategies that may spare children, or to consider whether the target’s value is sufficient. high to justify the deaths. teenagers.
“Humanitarian law imposes a duty to restrict attacks on child soldiers,” he said, “and if these duties were ignored, it opens the door to criminal responsibility for those who made the decisions.”
In the most extreme circumstances, if a government fails to investigate and punish those responsible, such a case could be taken to the International Criminal Court.
In an interview, Defense Minister Diego Molano said the attack fell within the parameters of international law.
He repeatedly declined to say whether the military knew if minors were present in the camp, adding that it was generally “very difficult” to determine the ages of those present at a military target.
But he also said the presence of children would not necessarily stop such an operation.
“What criminals like Gentil Duarte must take into account is that they cannot continue to recruit young people and hope this will limit the use of legitimate state force,” he told the newspaper El Espectador. “Children should be protected where appropriate, but force should also be used.”
In Puerto Cachicamo, Custodio Chaves, 34, has not seen his daughter Karen since her disappearance two years ago, at age 13.
Mr. Chaves said she was recruited by FARC dissidents. Since the March attack, he has been plagued by concern.
“Is my daughter hurt?” He asked. “Did she suffer or not?” Was it destroyed by a bomb? Is she in pieces?
He doubts the government will ever tell him.
After “thousands and thousands of lies,” he said, “it is impossible to believe them”.