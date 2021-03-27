Children trapped by war in Colombia, five years after the peace agreement

PUERTO CACHICAMO, Colombia – At 13, she left home to join the guerrillas. Today, at the age of 15, Yeimi Sofía Vega lay in a coffin, killed during a military operation ordered by her government.

Some of the youngest children in his town, Puerto Cachicamo, led his funeral procession, waving little white flags as they passed the school, with its moldy books and broken benches, past the shuttered dispensary and their little ones. wooden houses.

“We don’t want bombs,” chanted the children as they walked down a dusty road to the cemetery. “We want opportunities.”

Almost five years after Colombia signed a historic peace accord with its largest rebel group, the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, the country’s internal war is far from over.