Children most affected by escalating violence between Israelis and Palestinians: UNICEF

The latest deaths came overnight when eight Palestinian children were reportedly killed in northern Gaza, according to A declaration by Ted Chaiban, Unicef Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa.

2/2 #Children continue to be victims of this murderous escalation. I repeat that children must not be the target of violence or be put in danger. Hostilities must end now! – Tor Wennesland (@TWennesland) May 15, 2021

International media reported that the children were among 10 members of a Palestinian family who died in an Israeli airstrike on their home in Al-Shati refugee camp.

Take a step back, end the violence

“The scale of the violence is massive. Children are the most affected by this escalation, ”said Mr. Chaiban.

“All parties must step back and end the violence. All parties have an obligation to protect civilians – especially children – and to facilitate humanitarian access. The underlying triggers of this violence will not be resolved by further violence. “

Mr. Chaiban said that since May 10, at least 40 children in Gaza have been killed, aged between six months and 17 years old, more than half of whom were under 10 years old. Two children in Israel, including a six-year-old, were killed. since the start of the escalation.

Dozens of displaced people, schools destroyed

He added that more than 1,000 people in Gaza were reportedly injured, some seriously, including “a large number” of children.

“Last week in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, a 16-year-old child was killed and at least 54 Palestinian children were reportedly injured, 26 others were arrested. Most have since been released, ”he said.

Meanwhile, 35 schools in Gaza were damaged and at least 29 schools are serving as temporary shelters for families who have fled their homes due to violent violence.

UNICEF said up to 10,000 people were displaced, most of them children. Three schools in Israel were damaged, according to reports received by the United Nations agency.

Cry young lives

The un security Council will meet on Sunday to discuss the current crisis. Secretary General António Guterres will address the Ambassadors, who will also be briefed by Tor Wennesland, United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process.

In a Twitter message on Saturday, Mr Wennesland said he was appalled by the “horrific incident” at the Al-Shati camp and mourned all of the young lives lost so far in the violence. He called for an end to hostilities, asserting that “children must not be the target of violence or put in danger”.