Children address unequal access to education during pandemic

Rebeca Rios-Kohn, JD

DUBAI, Nov. 18 (IPS) – In the whirlwind of efforts by countries to fight COVID-19, the powerful role children and young people can play in overcoming the damaging effects of school closures is too easily overlooked .

Children make a difference on their own within their families, schools and communities, while joining forces with adults in countless compelling ways. Their efforts give us all a lot of hope and inspiration. But we need to do a lot more to make sure they can all go back to school safely.

At EXPO 2020 DUBAI, now underway after a postponement, the focus is on grassroots efforts and the remarkable actions children themselves are taking to alleviate the global learning crisis caused by the pandemic of COVID-19.

“The Wear My Shoes” Prize, organized by Arigatou International and sponsored by the Interfaith Alliance for Safer Communities, will be presented on November 19 at the EXPO to five grassroots organizations that have made outstanding contributions to alleviating the education crisis during the pandemic in 2020-21; four of these projects were co-led by children.

The award is part of a larger campaign organized for this year’s World Day of Prayer and Action for Children, celebrated around the world around November 20.

https://prayerandactionforchildren.org/world-day-of-prayer-and-action/

Rebeca Rios-Kohn, JD The award specifically recognizes exceptional efforts that have focused on the most vulnerable and excluded children who have been hit hardest by the pandemic and had no access to education, and who also explicitly addressed their mental, emotional and spiritual well-being. Each winner will receive $ 5,000 to support their ongoing activities.

Increasingly, organizations working to improve the lives of children involve them in making and implementing decisions that affect their lives, thus realizing one of the key rights of the child set out in the Convention on children’s rights.

By recognizing children’s participation and engagement, the award also aims to empower other children to claim their right to education and to come forward to insist that their best interests be placed at the heart of all decisions. policies, including responses to COVID-19.

If we listen, it is not difficult to discern the message. Children say it loud and clear: they want to be in school, to learn, with their peers – and safe. We owe them no less.

Children are among the most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, but they are emerging around the world as key agents of change by taking concerted action to help improve the lives of their peers. Innovative child-led activities are taking place in many countries in response to the unprecedented crisis, with school closings leaving millions of children without access to learning.

With the support of their religious communities, in countries like Bhutan, Cuba, Ecuador, Mexico, Myanmar, Pakistan, and Serbia, for example, children are taking action to help their peers access education. education even when schools are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. .

We should celebrate that children are finding their own solutions, including helping their peers access online courses and educational materials during the education crisis, but we also need to recognize that public policies have a major impact. As inspiring as they are, the efforts of children alone will of course not be enough and the support of their local religious leaders and faith communities adds value to their efforts.

At the end of October 2021, UNESCO warned that nearly 800 million students around the world were still affected by a school closures. UNESCO further warns that school closures over the past two school years have resulted in learning losses and increased dropout rates, affecting millions of children, especially the most vulnerable students.

Dr Najat Maalla M’jid, UN Special Representative of the Secretary-General on Violence Against Children, recently expressed concern, stating that “school closures have contributed to increased anxiety and isolation in children, as well as sadness, frustration, stress, disruptive behavior. , hyperactivity and sleep and eating disorders.

Together with Arigatou International and UNICEF, some 18 international organizations (including faith-based organizations such as the World Council of Churches, World Vision, Religions for Peace and the International Network of Engaged Buddhists), joined forces this year under of the Wear My Shoes campaign to draw the world’s attention to the urgent need to get children back to school.

The aim is to mobilize children and adults – including religious leaders, policy makers, parents / guardians and educators – to take immediate action for the safe return of students to school and to provide leadership. priority to addressing the severe impact of school closings during the COVID-19 pandemic on the mental, emotional and spiritual well-being of children.

The Wear My Shoes campaign is part of this year’s celebration of the World Day of Prayer and Action for Children 2021, an annual event initiated by Arigatou International to engage diverse faith communities to elevate the status of children’s rights and help to take action to end violence against children on 20 November, the anniversary of the Convention on the Rights of the Child.

The Wear My Shoes Award event at EXPO 2020 DUBAI is part of the Tolerance and Inclusiveness Week at the EXPO, which aims to foster a better common understanding to create more tolerant societies under the theme “Connecting minds, creating the future”,

Indeed, our future depends on today’s children, and they depend on access to education to develop their minds and help them acquire the broad capacities of global citizenship that they will need to build the better world they need. we all dream and deserve.

Dubai’s message today is that the children themselves are taking urgent action to address the damage caused by the lifelong education crisis. So should we.

Rebeca Rios-Kohn, JD is Director, Arigatou International – New York

The link to the event online on November 19 at 8:30 am EST (UTC – 5:00 am):

https://arigatou-worlddaylive.layoutindex.net/en/front-register

Arigatou International is “All for Children” and works with people from diverse religious and cultural backgrounds to build a better world for children. Believing that every girl and every boy is a precious treasure of humanity, Arigatou International draws on the universal principles of common good found in religious and spiritual traditions and the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child.

https://arigatouinternational.org/

The Interfaith Alliance for Safer Communities was created to empower religious leaders to work for the safety and security of our communities, addressing issues such as child sexual abuse, extremism and violence. radicalization and human trafficking. It aims to facilitate the building of bridges between faiths, NGOs and experts in various fields.

https://iafsc.org/

Follow @IPSNewsUNBureau

Follow IPS News UN Bureau on Instagram