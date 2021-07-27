Child rights experts warn displaced children and youth at risk of being left out of education

and Jean Marie Ishimwe (Kenya), a representative of young refugees, addresses a high-level panel discussion organized by UNHCR, United Nations Refugee Agency, Education Cannot Wait (ECW), United Kingdom and Canada. Credit: Joyce Chimbi

NAIROBI, KENYA, Jul 27 (IPS) – Difficulties in accessing education faced by children and youth forcibly displaced from their homes were exposed today at a high-level virtual roundtable convened by UNHCR, United Nations Refugee Agency, Education Cannot Wait (ECW), United Kingdom and Canada.

The roundtable was a key milestone as part of the two-day World Education Summit which begins in London tomorrow, July 28, 2021. The summit is a critical global financial campaign co-hosted by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta to improve the availability and accessibility of quality education for all children. It is in this context that the United Nations Special Envoy for Global Education, Gordon Brown, opened discussions on the specific vulnerabilities facing refugees as well as internally displaced children and youth. because they are the most vulnerable population in the world and are at even greater risk of falling out of the education system. “Instead of some children developing part of their potential in certain countries of the world, all children can develop their full potential in each country,” he stressed.

The world’s most vulnerable children are deprived of education and the long-term socio-economic opportunities that education offers. Photo Joyce Chimbi

UNHCR research shows that even when displaced children access education, they are barely integrated into existing education systems in their host communities as they are offered alternative education platforms through parallel systems. These are often characterized by a lack of qualified systems or certified exams and face an imminent risk of funding withdrawal. These are the issues that the high-level roundtable discussed in detail to ensure that displaced children do not fall out of the education system. The panel included leaders and experts in education and child development with a wide range of expertise, including Minister Wendy Morton – UK Parliament; Karina Gould, Minister of International Development, Canada; Yasmine Sherif, Director of Education Cannot Wait (ECW); Raouf Mazou, Assistant High Commissioner for Operations, UNHCR; Stanislas Ouaro, Minister of Education and Literacy, Burkina Faso; Shafqat Mahmood, Minister of Education and Vocational Training, Pakistan; David Miliband, President and CEO, International Rescue Committee (IRC); J Lawrence Aber, Willner, professor of psychology and public policy at NYU Steinhardt; and Jean Marie Ishimwe (Kenya), a representative of young refugees. Morton and Miliband spoke of fears and concerns that the number of the world’s most vulnerable children was increasing in unprecedented ways with the spread of COVID-19. With 1,400 participants from around the world registered for the high-level education roundtable, Miliband said it reflected growing concerns that holistic education, a lifeline for children, is still out of reach for children. most of the displaced children. Miliband, however, warned that while the global community that agitates for appropriate educational arrangements for all children continues to grow, there is, at the same time, an even greater gap between educational needs and arrangements. Gordon, who is also chair of the ECW High Level Steering Group, said ECW was “the global education fund to address the needs of children affected by forced displacement as part of the response. to refugees all over the world, and this approach launches a better way to design emergency approaches for sustainability and equity. Gould explained the need for every country to ensure that all children within their borders have access to education. She referred to the recently launched “Canada Together for Learning” campaign which aims to provide education to all refugee children. “We all have a responsibility to provide quality education and opportunities for all refugee children. Finding safety should not limit their potential because refugee children have so much to offer the global community, ”she stressed. Ishimwe, a representative of young Rwandan refugees living in Kenya, said that while it may seem impossible to provide displaced children with holistic education tailored to their needs through the concerted global efforts and opportunities provided by the ECW platform , it can be done. He praised Kenya’s efforts to integrate refugee children into the education system and commended Kenya’s teachers for their efforts to address the unique needs of refugee children. “Refugee children in Kenya, especially those in urban areas, have access to basic education through free and compulsory primary education. However, refugee children find it difficult to access secondary and higher education because it is not free and they cannot afford it, ”Ishimwe explained. “But even in cases where a refugee child accesses higher education with the limited scholarships available, refugees still cannot access employment opportunities,” he added. Yasmine Sherif, director of ECW, denounced the fact that children are significantly over-represented among the world’s refugees today. UN estimates show that although children make up less than a third of the world’s population, it noted that of 82 million forcibly displaced by the end of 2020, 33 million were under the age of 18. , and an additional five million are young people between the ages of 18 and 18. 24 years. “Overall, at least 48% of refugee school-aged learners are out of school. Additionally, an estimated 38 percent of refugee learners do not attend primary school and 78 percent do not attend secondary school. We cannot achieve sustainable development if we have an out-of-school population, ”Sherif said.

Learners with disabilities are particularly at risk of dropping out of school and never returning. Photo Joyce Chimbi

“The conflict is not resolved in time for displaced children and youth to return to school in their countries of origin. This lack of safety and security results in severe chronic stress throughout life and learning and developmental difficulties in displaced children, ”she warned. Sherif further warned that girls and learners with disabilities are the most marginalized and left behind, especially at risk of dropping out of school, never to return. She therefore stated that the needs of children and youth whose education has been disrupted by armed conflict, forced displacement, climate change-induced disasters and protracted crises must be addressed urgently, effectively and effectively. efficient. Sherif called for links with governments, humanitarian and development actors to provide a more collaborative and rapid response to the educational needs of children and youth affected by crises. Summit participants learned that the world’s most vulnerable children are deprived of education and the long-term socio-economic opportunities that education offers. Overall, the roundtable provided a crucial opportunity to reflect on the challenges faced by displaced youth, but promising practices to help overcome the barriers faced by children affected by displacement. According to experts, this is a crucial step towards a comprehensive and effective response to the needs of displaced children and youth.