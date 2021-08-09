Child protection programs fail Children orphaned by COVID-19 in India

After bereavement, children experience grief, distress, and other emotional and behavioral challenges that need to be addressed. | Photo courtesy: Vicky Roy / Save the Children-India

Aug 09 (IPS) – The second wave of COVID-19 brought with it unimaginable grief, agony and frustration. India has seen a sharp increase in the number of deaths, especially among the youngest, which means that many children have lost one or both parents. Reports of people seeking help for orphaned children as well as requests to ‘adopt’ these children emerged on social networks.

Data collected and presented by the National Commission for the Protection of the Rights of the Child to the Supreme Court on June 8, 2021 revealed that COVID-19 has left 3,621 orphaned children. In addition, more than 26,000 children have lost one of their parents and 274 children have been abandoned. These figures, which are probably higher, indicate serious problems in the protection of children.

To address this new issue of children’s rights, the central government and various state governments announced social protection packages for orphaned children due to COVID-19. These packages mainly include cash transfers (different governments have designed various modalities) and concessions with a preference for the education of orphaned children.

Some packages also include health insurance and employment insurance upon graduation. While timely, there is a conscious need to design, allocate and implement these programs using a child sensitive lens that meets needs based on gender and age.

Design better diagrams

In most state government packages, an orphaned child will receive monthly cash transfers ranging from INR 2,000 to 5,000. Like various other programs, the basis for allocating these amounts is unclear and lacks consistency across states. Targeting and eligibility criteria also vary from state to state. For example, the government of Andhra Pradesh will provide benefits to orphans from families living below the poverty line.

However, we know that measuring income in India is a complex process and that many poor people are unable to access benefits social assistance programs designed on the basis of income criteria. Monthly cash transfers for orphaned children are mainly provided to promote foster care (where a family already known to the child becomes responsible for its care).

It is therefore not clear whether the government will assess the economic situation of the family in which a child has lost its parent, or that of the foster family or relatives, or both. Evidence shows that there are more chances of exclusion errors due to this type of condition.

On May 29, 2021, the the central government announced a package for children who have lost their parents to COVID-19. It provides financial support for education, health insurance and a fixed deposit or corpus of INR 10 lakh on behalf of the child. Once a child turns 18, he will receive monthly support for five years for his higher education and at 23 he will have access to the corpus amount.

While the central government agenda focuses more on educational needs, state government announcements focus on immediate financial needs. Overall, they complement each other. However, it is not clear whether orphaned children are eligible to benefit from both state and central government schemes. Additionally, children may find it difficult to access these cash transfers when needed, as they will be controlled by their guardians until the age of 18.

Another challenge is that the programs that have been announced make no mention of surveillance systems. It Was found that in the absence of a monitoring mechanism for these programs, they do not work well.

Simplify access to plans

The second wave also pointed out that COVID-19 deaths have been underreported. This too will pose a challenge in implementing government programs that target orphaned children. Without proper documentation, such as a death certificate showing death due to COVID-19 or other COVID-19 related issues such as mucormycosis, many eligible children may not be able to ” access the benefits of these plans.

Save the children found that the most vulnerable children and their families lack credentials and bank accounts, which will prevent them from accessing these packages. Additionally, children who have been abandoned or lost a parent due to COVID-19 have been completely excluded from these programs. These children are just as vulnerable as those who have lost both parents and are also exposed to child labor and trafficking.

With these issues in mind, we recommend simplifying the conditions to also include children who have been abandoned or who have lost a parent due to COVID-19. Governments should also notify a date for the implementation of these schemes, which will help simplify the process of identifying beneficiaries and reduce the risk of mistaken exclusion.

What about psychosocial needs?

While the programs that have been announced appear to meet educational and financial needs, they have neglected the immediate and long-term psychosocial and emotional care required by children. They failed to recognize the importance of making an emotional connection between children and family caregivers. In addition, these programs failed to highlight specific childcare needs in the 0-6 age group.

Following mourning, children’s experience grief, distress, and other emotional and behavioral challenges that also need to be addressed. Evidence shows that without adequate care and parenting as an integral part of these programs, cash transfers may not be able to achieve the desired outcome of promoting care by host families.

We also know that orphaned children and their guardians both need sustained support adapt and adapt to the new situation. In the absence of social workers or frontline workers who can deal with child protection issues within the framework of the Integrated Child Protection Program, providing this essential support poses another challenge: the announced packages did not recognize the need for it.

Translating these much-loved announcements into child-friendly programming is essential to ensure that every child who is vulnerable and at risk due to the pandemic is protected. Child-friendly social protection schemes are designed in a specific way.

They must provide equal opportunities, address age-specific needs, prioritize children’s needs for care, protection and psychosocial well-being, and be integrated with other government programs. Most importantly, targeting criteria and conditionalities should be simple and inclusive, rather than designed to promote exclusion.

Think tanks such as NITI Aayog should come forward to provide guidelines or policy frameworks that governments can use to design an integrated child-friendly social protection scheme. State governments can also contact civil society and children’s rights organizations to seek support in the design and implementation of these programs. The pandemic and its growing impact on children is a timely reminder to invest adequately in children in an integrated manner.

Anisha gosh is a development professional with more than 10 years of experience, specializing in children’s rights. She is currently working with Save the Children-India as Deputy Director, Policy and Advocacy (Poverty and Inclusion) focusing on child poverty, gender, resilience and climate change, and urban issues. She graduated in journalism and graduated in sociology. She is a strong advocate for social justice and human rights.

Pranab Kumar Chanda works with Save the Children-India as Child Poverty Officer. Pranab’s work integrates children’s sensitivity into government programs for social protection, livelihoods and skills building. An alumnus of The Hague International School of Social Sciences and XISS, Ranchi, Pranab has over 17 years of experience in livelihoods, social protection, skills building and resilience building. His main areas of interest include the dynamics of (child) poverty, social protection, youth employment and their links to children’s rights and well-being.

This story was originally published by India Development Review (IDR)