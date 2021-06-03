Child marriage and domestic violence: what we found in 16 African countries

A Sudanese girl holding a baby in the Al Salam IDP camp. Credit: Sven Torfinn / CC By 2.0

NAIROBI, June 03 (IPS) – The number of girls who marry before their 15th birthday has remained unchanged for 20 years in most countries in sub-Saharan Africa. The region has the highest rate of child marriage, with almost four out of 10 girls married before the age of 18. Niger, for example, over 77% of girls are married before the age of 18.

This despite the efforts of governments, development partners and civil society organizations to end this practice. There are several reasons Why it continues. These include inequitable gender norms, laws that allow child marriage in some contexts of sub-Saharan Africa, inadequate investments in girls’ education, poverty and unwanted pregnancies. Additionally, child marriage is supported and justified by culture and religion.

the effects of child marriage on the health and well-being of girls are far-reaching and lifelong. This is detrimental to their overall health and socio-economic well-being, the survival of their children, and the prosperity of their families and communities. Because child marriage damages the physical health of girls and socioeconomic welfare, it is considered a violation of human rights.

The health consequences of child marriage have received considerable attention. But only a few studies have examined the relationship between child marriage and domestic violence. A study carried out in Vietnam in 2013 found that there was a connection between the two.

Our study examined the relationship between child marriage and intimate violence in sub-Saharan Africa. We analyzed the most recent demographic and health survey data from more than 28,000 young women in 16 countries in the region. The survey data encompasses several indicators of health and well-being, including domestic violence. We extracted relevant information on domestic violence as well as basic characteristics of respondents.

We found that girls aged 20 to 24 who married before turning 18 were 20% more likely to experience spousal violence than those who married as adults.

Our main objective was to assess the association between child marriage and domestic violence – physical, sexual or emotional – by a partner. We also compared the rate of spousal violence between those who married as adults and those who married as children in the past 12 months.

We analyzed data from countries in the four sub-regions of sub-Saharan Africa. In Central Africa, we have included Angola, Cameroon and Chad. From West Africa we included Benin, Mali and Nigeria and from the East Burundi, Ethiopia, Rwanda, Tanzania and Uganda. In southern Africa, Malawi, Mozambique, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe were selected.

Countries were selected on the basis of the availability of recent survey datasets.

the demographic and health survey had questions to measure each of the indicators. These questions relate to the experience of:

Physical abuse: Women were asked if their partner had ever pushed, shaken or thrown anything, slapped or hit them, kicked or dragged them.

Emotional abuse: Women were asked if their partner had ever humiliated, threatened, insulted or abused them.

Sexual violence: Questions included whether the partner had ever physically forced the respondent into unwanted sexual acts.

Our analysis of demographic and health survey data showed that the prevalence of child marriage ranged from 13.5% in Rwanda to 77% in Chad. Intimate partner violence ranged from 17.5% in Mozambique to 42% in Uganda.

The experience of spousal violence in the previous year was higher among young women who married or started cohabiting before the age of 18 (36.9%) than those who did so at 18 years or older (32.5%).

This result was consistent for all forms of violence: physical violence (22.7% vs 19.7%), emotional violence (25.3% vs 21.9%) and sexual violence (12% vs 10.4%) .

After accounting for the contributions of important socio-demographic characteristics such as level of education, location of residence, wealth status, and exposure to mass media, we found that child marriage had a higher association with domestic violence than marriage as an adult.

Pathways to follow

Overall, our results reaffirm the link between child marriage and domestic violence. We found that there was a higher likelihood of intimate partner violence in 14 of 16 countries. Angola and Chad stood out as exceptions.

As our results show, child marriage is associated with a higher likelihood of spousal violence in most countries in sub-Saharan Africa. This suggests that ending child marriage would lead to a substantial reduction.

It is therefore necessary to institute policies to support and protect women who marry as children against abusive relationships.

Tackling cultural norms that make men irresponsible is essential to ending both child marriage and intimate partner violence. And it can be done by creating strong laws. Currently, 43 of the 55 African Union member states have legal frameworks that set the minimum age of marriage at 18 or above for boys and girls. However, 27 of these states allow child marriage with the consent of the parents or guardian and the approval of a judge, court or state. Ten countries allow marriage for girls from the age of 10. One, the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic, has no law against child marriage.

All countries should have laws. And these must be strictly enforced.

Equally essential is community awareness of the harmful effects of child marriage and intimate partner violence. This could be implemented with the participation of various stakeholders, including community and religious leaders.

Anthony Idowu Ajayi, associated researcher, African Center for Research on Population and Health

This article is republished from The conversation under a Creative Commons license.