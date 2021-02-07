Chicago teachers reach tentative deal to reopen schools.

The Chicago Teachers Union has reached an agreement in principle with Mayor Lori Lightfoot to reopen schools across the city for in-person classes, the mayor said on Sunday.

If finalized, the deal would avert a strike that threatened to disrupt the education of students in the country’s third largest school district.

Under the deal, the preschool and some special education students would return to classrooms on Thursday. Kindergarten to Grade 5 class staff would return on February 22, and students in those classes would return on March 1.

The deal must be approved by the union’s elected governing body, the House of Delegates, the mayor said. The union leadership is expected to meet its base on Sunday afternoon and then the House of Delegates will meet, according to a person familiar with the situation, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the union did not want the deal to go through. audience before members had a chance to see it.