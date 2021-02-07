Chicago teachers reach tentative deal to reopen schools.
The Chicago Teachers Union has reached an agreement in principle with Mayor Lori Lightfoot to reopen schools across the city for in-person classes, the mayor said on Sunday.
If finalized, the deal would avert a strike that threatened to disrupt the education of students in the country’s third largest school district.
Under the deal, the preschool and some special education students would return to classrooms on Thursday. Kindergarten to Grade 5 class staff would return on February 22, and students in those classes would return on March 1.
The deal must be approved by the union’s elected governing body, the House of Delegates, the mayor said. The union leadership is expected to meet its base on Sunday afternoon and then the House of Delegates will meet, according to a person familiar with the situation, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the union did not want the deal to go through. audience before members had a chance to see it.
The Chicago Tribune reported on the deal’s existence on Sunday morning. Shortly after, the union published on Twitter: “We don’t have an agreement with the Chicago public schools yet. The mayor and his team made an offer to our members late last night which deserves further consideration. We will continue our democratic baseline review process throughout the day before a deal is reached.
Mayor Lightfoot and the union were locked up one of the most intense battles on reopening across the country. The mayor argued that the city’s most vulnerable students needed the opportunity to return to school in person, while the union condemned the plan to reopen the city as dangerous.
A similar fight is underway in Philadelphia, where K-2 teachers are expected to show up at school buildings on Monday to prepare for the return of students on February 22. The teachers’ union has told its members to continue working remotely, saying it is not yet safe to return to school buildings.
Ms Lightfoot said on Sunday the battle with the union in Chicago had been bitter. She said she heard from parents who believed they were being held hostage and their voices had been muffled. She sought to put the vitriol in the past.
“My fellow Chicagoans, we have to move forward and we have to heal,” she said.