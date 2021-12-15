Chauvin would have to admit violating Floyd’s civil rights

ST. PAUL, Minnesota (AP) – Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin is scheduled to appear in person in federal court Wednesday morning for a modified plea hearing in which he is expected to admit to having raped George Floyd’s Civil Rights.

Although the programming of the change of plea hearing suggests that a guilty plea is imminent, details have not been made public and nothing will be official until Chauvin pleads in court and the deal is accepted by a judge.

Chauvinist is charged with two counts of disenfranchising Floyd for pinning his knee against Floyd’s neck as the black man said he couldn’t breathe and for failing to provide medical care to Floyd during an arrest on May 25, 2020 which resulted in Floyd’s death. Chauvin has already been convicted of state murder and manslaughter and is serving a sentence of 22 1/2 years.

He faces two more counts in a separate case involving the restraint of a black teenager in 2017. It was not immediately clear whether there would be a plea change in this case as that was not part of it. of the programming notice sent by the court.

Floyd’s arrest and death, which a passer-by captured on cellphone video, sparked nationwide mass protests that called for an end to racial inequality and police abuse to blacks.

Chauvin and three other former officers – Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao – were indicted earlier this year on federal charges alleging that they willfully violated Floyd’s rights. A federal trial for the other three men still appears to be scheduled for January.

To lay federal charges in deaths involving police officers, prosecutors must believe that an officer acted “under the guise of the law” or under the authority of the government, and willfully deprived someone of their constitutional rights. . It is a high legal standard. An accident, poor judgment or simple negligence on the part of the officer is not enough to justify federal charges. Prosecutors must prove that the officer knew what he was doing was wrong at the time, but did it anyway.

The story continues

Evidence in the state’s case against Chauvin shows that Kueng and Lane helped restrain Floyd, 46, while on the ground – Kueng knelt on Floyd’s back and Lane held his legs up by Floyd. Thao restrained passers-by and prevented them from intervening during the 9 and a half minutes of restraint.

The four former officers were widely charged in federal court with depriving Floyd of his rights while acting under government authority, but the federal indictment broke down the charges even further. The first count against Chauvin alleges that he violated Floyd’s right to be free from unreasonable seizure and unreasonable force by a police officer when he kept his knee on the neck of Floyd, even after Floyd didn’t respond.

The second count alleges that Chauvin willfully deprived Floyd of his liberty without due process, including the right to be free from “willful disregard to his serious medical needs.”

In the 2017 case involving the then 14-year-old boy, Chauvin is accused of depriving the boy, who was handcuffed and did not resist, of his right not to be subjected to unreasonable force when he held him by the throat, hit him on the head with a flashlight, and held his knee to the boy’s neck and upper back while he was lying down.

According to a police report from that 2017 encounter, Chauvin wrote that the teenager resisted arrest and after the teenager, whom he described as 6 feet 2 inches tall and around 240 pounds, was handcuffed , Chauvin “used the weight of the body to pin him” to the floor. The boy was bleeding from his ear and needed two stitches.

The encounter was one of many mentions in state court records that prosecutors said showed Chauvin used neck or head and upper body restraints seven times before dating back to 2014, four times state prosecutors said it went too far and kept the constraints “beyond the limit.” when such force was needed under the circumstances.

The other three former officers are still on trial on federal charges in January, and they will be tried by the state on complicity in March.

___

Find AP’s full coverage of George Floyd’s death at: https://apnews.com/hub/death-of-george-floyd