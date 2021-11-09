World
Chaudhry: Pakistani government ready to give activists who want to flee violence a chance for peace: Minister Fawad Chaudhry – Times of India
ISLAMABAD: Pakistanthe Minister of Information Fawad Chaudhry said on Tuesday that the government was ready to give a chance for peace to those activists who were ready to flee violence and accept the Constitution.
Informing the media after a Cabinet meeting which, among other matters, discussed the prevailing security situation in the country, Chaudhry said some groups linked to Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan banned (TTP) wanted to quit the violence and the government also wanted to give them a chance to resume normal life.
“There are various groups within the TTP; there are (some) ideologues, while there are others who have joined the organization under duress. The State of Pakistan wants to give its citizens a chance if all, some of them or a fraction of them, want to come back and show their allegiance to the Constitution of Pakistan, ”the minister said.
His remarks came a day after senior military officials briefed lawmakers on the national security situation.
According to political sources, the head of the army, General Qamar Javed Bajwa clarified that talks with the TTP would be held within the framework of the Constitution.
It was said in the briefing that the TTP should follow the Constitution, surrender and register its activists with the National Database Registration Authority (Nadra) to get national ID cards, sources said.
The TTP also acknowledged in a statement that a one-month ceasefire had been agreed from November 9 during talks with the government, which were being mediated by the Afghan Taliban.
Chaudhry said on Monday that a ceasefire had been reached between the government and the banned militant group.
During his press briefing, the minister said that the new government of Afghanistan wanted Pakistan to negotiate an agreement with the TTP. “We believe that the new authorities in the neighboring country want peace in Pakistan,” he said.
Speaking about Afghanistan, the minister said Pakistan would not accept the Taliban government until all regional powers agreed to recognize the new Afghan administration. But he added that Pakistan would continue to provide aid.
He also said the Cabinet decided to create a special fund to help Afghanistan cope with the looming food crisis.
Chaudhry also announced that Pakistan would send a sufficient amount of wheat and rice to Afghanistan and also reduce all taxes on imports from Afghanistan.
