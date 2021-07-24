World
Charles and Diana’s “wedding of the century” – Times of India
PARIS: Their fairytale wedding 40 years ago this month has been dubbed the “wedding of the century”.
But for Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer it would all end in tears, recriminations and tragedy, with the aftermath still being felt by the British royal family today.
Presidents and prime ministers as well as crowned heads from Europe and beyond flocked to St Paul’s Cathedral in London on July 29, 1981 for the ceremony, which was watched on television by 750 million people worldwide .
Here is an account of the marriage based on AFP reports from the time.
The marriage of Charles, a 32-year-old single, and his blushing 20-year-old fiancee was an exhilarating mix of “love and protocol”, wrote AFP special envoy Michel Leclercq that day.
The famous kiss from the balcony of Buckingham Palace which made headlines around the world the next day, took place against the backdrop of a British marching band, with carriages and trumpets.
People all over the world were watching from their Lady armchairs Diane got out of the glass carriage that had brought her to St. Paul’s Cathedral.
Arriving on the arm of her father Earl Spencer, the woman who was set to become Princess of Wales revealed the day’s best-kept secret: her spectacular wedding dress.
She climbed the Steps of St Paul in her ivory taffeta dress, a 7.5 meter (22 foot) train cascading behind her and a diamond tiara on her head.
“When she appeared dressed in ivory, hidden under a multitude of pleats, ruffles, mother-of-pearl sequins and crinoline, a tremendous roar rose from the crowd,” AFP wrote.
Trailed by her bridesmaids, she slowly walked down the aisle past the 2,500 handpicked guests to the sound of trumpets to join Prince Charles, who wore the full uniform of a Royal Navy commander.
As the world watched, the royal couple were clearly feeling the pressure.
Under the dome of St. Paul and in a thunderous silence, the voice of the future king trembled as he murmured “I will”.
The bride also stumbled while reading the wedding vows, despite Charles’ encouraging smiles.
“By repeating the ritual words, Lady Diana betrayed her nervousness and reversed the prince’s names,” AFP wrote.
Diana also said shyly: “I will”. It had been agreed in advance that she would not take an oath to obey her husband, breaking with the tradition which at that time still raised eyebrows.
Prince Charles then put the gold ring on his left hand and at 12:20 pm sharp, AFP wrote: “Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer are married”.
New Zealand soprano Kiri Te Kanawa then performed Handel’s “Let the Bright Seraphim” in a concert that was broadcast to the crowd outside.
Britain’s Queen Mother, 81 at the time, wiped away a tear, while Charles’ mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in a turquoise dress and matching hat, had “the wet eyes “on several occasions throughout the service, AFP wrote.
With Britain doing what its media has commented best – organizing a state occasion – it really was a British affair.
“The British press has not devoted a line to the makeup of Princess Grace of Monaco, the costume of French President François Mitterrand or the pale pink costume worn by Nancy Reagan (the First Lady of the United States),” writes the AFP.
Britain celebrated its national day and around 600,000 people gathered in the streets, some having camped overnight, waving Union Jack flags as they saw the two newlyweds crossing London on the two-mile road (two miles) from the church from their open-top state car.
The gathered crowd then cheered the famous kiss on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.
The “furtive kiss” symbolized “a marriage where the spontaneity of love has succeeded in winning over the tradition”, writes AFP, with a little hope, as things go.
Britain danced to the beat of the wedding which was accompanied by the largest security operation since World War II, with the British mainland still in the throes of a bombing campaign by the Irish Republican Army (IRA).
Hairdressers advertised the “Diana Cut” and admirers bought commemorative mugs and plates bearing a picture of the royal couple as well as other royal gadgets.
After the big fanfare, the couple attended a more intimate reception at the Palace where Diana was pictured kissing her youngest bridesmaid, a five-year-old girl, before honeymooning on the yacht royal Britannia to sail the Mediterranean.
In his sermon, the Archbishop of Canterbury Robert Runcie called the marriage a “fairy tale”.
But it lasted less than five years during which an “heir and spare”, Princes William and Harry, were born.
After that, the marriage gradually grew acrimonious, with stories of infidelity, embarrassing phone conversations, and Diana’s bulimia and suicide attempts.
The royal couple separated in 1992, followed by their divorce in 1996.
Diana’s death in a 1997 car crash in Paris caused deep distress and shook the monarchy.
The queen, whose estrangement and reserve distinguished her from her subjects, was accused of cruelty.
In a civil ceremony on April 9, 2005, Charles married his new wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, who had become the true love of his life and to whom he allegedly presented a bracelet engraved with the initials of their nicknames one for the ‘other. Fred and Gladys – the day before his wedding to Diana.
While Diana would have become queen during the accession of Charles to the throne, Camilla will only be queen consort.
