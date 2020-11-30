Charity says bombing kills 11 civilians in Yemen’s Hodeidah

CAIRO (AP) – Artillery fire has killed at least 11 civilians, including four children, near Yemen’s strategic port city of Hodeidah amid the bitter war there, an international charity said on Monday.

Yemen’s internationally recognized government blamed Iranian-backed Houthi rebels for the attack. A Houthi spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Save the Children said the attack took place on Sunday when shells hit the house in the town of Durayhimi, just south of Hodeidah, which handles around 70 percent of Yemen’s commercial and humanitarian imports. The bombardment injured 10 others.

“It is appalling to see more and more children losing their lives in their own homes, where they are supposed to feel safe, play and study,” said Xavier Joubert, director of Save the Children Yemen.

War in Yemen broke out in 2014, when the Houthis seized the capital and much of the north of the country. A Saudi-led coalition determined to restore the authority of President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi’s government launched a massive military intervention months later.

More than 600 civilians have been killed or injured in Hodeidah in the first nine months of 2020, according to Save the Children.

Sunday’s attack came just two weeks before the second anniversary of a ceasefire aimed at ending fighting in Hodeidah. This agreement, signed in December 2018 in Sweden and seen as an important first step towards ending the conflict, has never been fully implemented.

The head of the UN mission in Hodeidah, retired General Abhijit Guha, urged both sides to adhere to the 2018 UN-brokered agreement.

“The time has come to hold back the fire and stop a cycle of military escalation which will exacerbate the dire humanitarian situation on the ground,” Guha said in a statement.

Violent clashes in Hodeidah last month killed more than 52 people and injured around 70 others, including more than two dozen civilians. It was the heaviest fight of violence in months in the disputed city.