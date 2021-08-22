Chaos persists at Kabul airport as Taliban discuss new government

In an effort to expedite the evacuation, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III ordered six commercial airlines to provide passenger jets to aid the growing United States military operation. evacuate the Americans and Afghan allies from Kabul, the Afghan capital, the Pentagon announced on Sunday.

Mr. Austin activated Stage 1 of the Civilian Reserve Air Fleet, established in 1952 after the Berlin Airlift, to provide airliners to assist passengers arriving at bases in the Middle East from Afghanistan , John F. Kirby, Pentagon spokesperson, said in a press release.

The current activation involves 18 aircraft: four from United Airlines; three from American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines and Omni Air; and two from Hawaiian Airlines. Civilian planes will not fly to or from Kabul, where a rapidly deteriorating security situation has hampered evacuation flights.

At Kabul airport, the presence of Taliban fighters around the perimeter mingling with British and Western forces created an impression “like a very strange dream,” Ms. Ferguson said. He pointed out how in an instant, with barely a shot, Afghanistan was lost, the Taliban entered Kabul and the white flag of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan was hoisted.

Yet resistance persists among Afghan leaders who took refuge in the Panjshir Valley, a rugged gorge where Afghan fighters resisted the Taliban for years during the Afghan civil war in the 1990s. Former Afghan officials assess the situation. 2,000 to 2,500 fighters today entrenched in Panjshir, but they are isolated and lack logistical support.

A former first vice president, Amrullah Saleh, who is based there, now claims to be the “interim president” under the 2004 Afghan constitution, negotiated by the United States, because President Ghani fled the country. country. The Panjshiris have said they intend to resist a takeover of the valley unless the Taliban accepts an inclusive government.